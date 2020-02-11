RURAL VALLEY — DuBois, fueled by the inside-out duo of Chase Husted and Lennon Lindholm, captured an impressive 80-49 road win at West Shamokin Monday night for its 11th straight victory.
The host Wolves entered the matchup on a six-game winning streak of their own while compiling a 16-3 record competing in the Heritage Conference (District 6). And, it was a game for the first eight minutes as DuBois held a 24-19 lead.
The Beavers (18-2) ran away from the Wolves in the second quarter, though, putting together a 24-5 run to take a 48-24 advantage into the half.
Lindholm led the Beavers’ first half charge, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the first two quarters. He hit three 3-pointers and went 6-for-6 at the line in the first half. DuBois was 14 of a16 at the line in the game.
Husted took over after the break, as he poured in 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. He had 10 points alone in the third quarter.
Jordin Sommers also reached double figures for the Beavers with 12, while Nick Felix and Nick Farrell each added nine points.
Bo Swartz scored 14 points to lead West Shamokin, while Trevor Smulik had 11.
DuBois has a pair Disrtict 9 League games remaining. The Beavers travel to Brookville Friday before hosting Punxsutawney on Monday to close out the regular season.
In other boys basketball action Monday:
Clarion 54,
Brockway 41
CLARION — The Brockway boys basketball team suffered a third consecutive loss with a 54-41 defeat on the road to Clarion Monday night.
The Rovers trailed 15-8 after the opening quarter before facing a 29-18 deficit heading into halftime.
Brockway (6-15) was led by nine points apiece from Jon Wood and Alec Freemer, who hit a trio of three-pointes in the loss.
Cal German led the way for the host Bobcats with a game-high 22 points while Hunter Craddock followed with 14.
The Rovers did not attempt a single free throw on the night, while Clarion went 7-of-7 at the line.
Brockway closes out the regular season Wednesday night at Clarion-Limestone before traveling to Elk County Catholic Thursday an AML semifinal matchup.