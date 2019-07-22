HERMITAGE — The DuBois 11-year old All-Star baseball team had an up and down start to the state tournament over the weekend, but the squad still finds itself alive with a chance to fight for a state title.
The down came first late Saturday night when DuBois lost an 11-1 contest to Norwin in four innings at the Carl Harris Little League Complex in Hermitage. But, the Section 1 representative bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon with a 9-2 victory against State College in an elimination game at Walt Strosser Field.
DuBois used a mid-game offensive surge while riding the arm of Grady Galiczynski to knock off State College to stay alive. Galiczynski tossed the first complete game at the tourney, needing just 71 pitches to do so. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out four and walking just one.
Galiczynski also played a big role in a DuBois offensive attack that pounded out 11 hits against a pair of State College pitchers. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs from the leadoff spot.
Cleanup hitter Madix Clark added a 2-for-3 day that featured a two-run home run — the first homer hit by a player at states this year according to tournament officials.
Maddox Bennett and Nolan Anderson both went 2-for-2 to led a strong day for the bottom third of the DuBois order. The six players who batted in the No. 7-9 spots combined to go 6-for-8 with five runs scored in the victory.
“This was huge for kids,” said DuBois manager Jason Yale. “We talked about it after the game last (Saturday) night, and they weren’t ready to be done. We didn’t want to play in a consolation game, we said if we’re going to be playing on Monday it’s going to be in the tournament. So, they showed up today and took care of business.
“Grady has been great for us all season, and last year too when we had him in Minors (All-Stars). His performance today got us through ... 71 pitches in a complete game is a pretty good feat.
“We also hit the ball today, and that was our struggle (vs. Norwin) ... we didn’t hit the ball. They made good pitches and we didn’t hit well, but today they made good pitches that we hit. We were aggressive at the plate and looking to hit the first good pitch we saw.”
While DuBois wound up winning comfortably, things started anything but as it looked to get back on track following the loss to Norwin.
Both teams went down in order in the first, before State College grabbed the lead in the top of the second.
Conner McClure led off the inning with a single and was replaced by special pinch-runner Ty Herzing, who stole second as Galiczynski struck out Lucas Bierly.
Galiczynski also struck out the next hitter, but mound foe Grant Norman came through with a clutch two-out single to plate Herzing to put State up 1-0.
DuBois tried to answer back in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with one out on a Ben Yale walk, Landon Pawl bunt single and a single to left by Bennett.
Jonathan Reed followed with a fly out to right field, on which special pinch-runner Anderson tried to score. However, Anderson was thrown out the plate by Rowan Walker to end the inning and keep it a 1-0 game.
Galiczynski settled in on the mound after the second and allowed just one more hit the rest of the way — and that was a two-out single by Herzing in the top of the sixth where Herzing was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double to end the game.
In between, State College got an unearned run in the fourth when Brandon McClure reached on a leadoff error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Conner McClure. That run tied things up at 2-2 at the time.
DuBois finally got going in the bottom of the third.
Brayden Zatsick jump-started the inning with a single to center and hustled around to third on a double by Galiczynski. Walker Thomas and Mason Dinkfelt each then plated a run on groundouts to give DuBois a 2-1 lead.
Clark kept the inning going with a single, while Yale drew his second walk of the game, but State College got out of the inning with a forceout.
After seeing State College tie the game with unearned run in the top of the fourth, DuBois took the lead for good with a five-run bottom of the fourth.
Alex Sago opened the inning with an infield single, while Anderson followed with a single to left. Ayden Walker then bunted both runners over for Galiczynski, who reached on error that Sago and Anderson both scored on.
Thomas then reached on another error to put runners on the corners for Dinkfelt, who hit a hard comebacker that deflected off the pitcher’s leg. Shortstop Nick Herncane was able to track down the ball and throw out Dinkfelt, but Galiczynski scored on the play.
Clark stepped in next and launched a pitch over the fence in right-center for a two-run homer to cap the inning and put DuBois on top 7-2.
DuBois plated its final two runs in the fifth.
This time it was Bennett who reached on a leadoff infield single, which was followed by Anderson’s second single of the game. Both runners scored when Galiczynski ripped a double past a diving Brady Wager in center field.
However, right fielder Rowan Walker backed up the play and threw out Galiczynski trying to stretch the hit into a triple. The damage was already done though, as DuBois went on to win by that 9-2 score.
Thunderstorms hit Hermitage Sunday evening and halted both winners games. The 5 p.m. contest between Abington and South Middletown was suspended in the third inning. The night game had Keystone taking on Norwin.
Those games will now played today, meaning DuBois has a day off and will next play Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the loser of the Abington-South Middletown game.
State College will play a consolation game against Pennridge today in a matchup of 0-2 teams as a way to guarantee every team at the event of playing three games.
On Saturday night, DuBois mustered just two hits in the 11-1 loss to Norwin.
Dinkfelt had a two-out single in the first, while Thomas had a one-out single in the second. Neither runner made it to second base.
DuBois scored its lone run in the fourth when Clark and Yale drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, with Clark later scoring without the aide of a hit.