FRANKLIN — The DuBois 11-year old All-Star baseball team finished off an undefeated stay at the Section 1 Tournament with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Harborcreek Monday night’s championship game in Franklin.
DuBois, which went 3-0, met Harborcreek for the second time in four days in the title contest, with the teams’ meeting being completely different from the first one Friday.
DuBois won that first matchup in a high-scoring affair 10-4. However, Monday’s game was a pitcher’s duel that saw all three runs scored in the first inning and the boys on the mound controlling things from there.
Harborcreek was the home team Monday, and DuBois took advantage of having the first at-bat by grabbing a quick lead with a pair of runs.
Grady Galiczynski led off the game with a single and took second on a passed ball before scoring on a one-out double by Mason Dinkfelt.
Dinkfelt took third on another passed ball and scored on a groundout by Madix Clark to make it 2-0. Ben Yale kept the inning going with a single, but Harborcreek got out of the inning without any further damage being done.
Harborcreek answered right back in the bottom of the inning against DuBois starter Galiczynski.
The District 3 champs got back-to-back singles to open the inning, and an error in the outfield on both hits led to an unearned run that made it a 2-1 game.
Galiczynski recorded three straight strikeouts after the those two hits, stranding a runner at third to end the inning. The lefty dominated from there, tossing five no-hit innings from there while allowing just three base runners over that stretch on a walk (2nd inning), error (4th) and hit batsman (6th).
Harborcreek got a runner to second in the fourth after a leadoff error, but he was stranded there, while the hit batsmen in the sixth led to another runner reaching second. Harborcreek then used a special pinch-runner with two outs and tried to steal third, but catcher Yale threw out the would-be base stealer to end the game and send DuBois to the state tournament.
Galiczynski went the distance, allowing the one unearned run on two hits while striking out 11. He walked one and hit one.
Harborcreek’s pitchers also pitched well over the final five innings, as DuBois managed just two hits over that closing stretch after having three in the top of the fifth.
Dinkfelt was 2-for-3 with the double and RBI and scored the eventual game-winning run to led the DuBois attack.
DuBois opens state play in Hermitage Saturday night at 8 p.m. against the Section 2 champion. The game is the last one of an opening day quadrupleheader.