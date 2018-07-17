FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars saw their season come to an end at the hands of Harborcreek Monday, as they were defeated 16-5 in the Section 1 championship game Monday.
DuBois would have needed a win Monday and a win in a winner-take-all game Tuesday in order to claim the section title.
Harborcreek was in control of the game from start to finish, as they scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the game.
DuBois cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the second, as Danny Dixon led the inning off with a double and came in to score on a double off the bat of Noah Barr.
Harborcreek broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the third to go ahead 10-1.
Both teams scored three runs in the fourth as the game was 13-4 after the fourth.
Boston Graham scored Hunter Allman on a RBI groundout for DuBois’ second run in the inning.
Brycen Delaney later drove in Camdyn Long for the second run for DuBois.
The teams exchanged runs in the fifth, as Harborcreek took a 14-5 lead into the final inning of play.
Noah Farrell drove in Talon Hodge in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI groundout to the shortstop.
DuBois was plagued by errors in the game, committing eight, as Harborcreek scored their 16 runs on 11 hits.
Harborcreek added a pair of runs in the sixth to secure the 16-5 win and claim the Section 1 championship.
