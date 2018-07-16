FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team put together a big bounce-back victory Sunday afternoon, pounding Titusville 13-2 in four innings to earn a rematch with Harborcreek for the Section 1 title.
DuBois, which fell 9-6 to Harborcreek on Saturday, scored early and often Sunday on its way to the mercy-rule win. DuBois scored three times in the bottom of the first before adding four more in the second.
Titusville countered with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but DuBois responded with a run in the bottom of the third before putting the game away with five more in the fourth.
DuBois outhit Titusville, 10-3, on the day, with Hunter Allman and Talon Hodge each going 3-for-3. Allman finished a double shy of the cycle while driving in four runs, while Hodge had a triple and two RBIs. Each scored twice.
Samson Deeb and Danny Dixon each added two hits, with Deeb hammering a triple.
All that offense was more than enough for the piching duo of Noah Farrell and Deeb, both of whom came in at or under the 35-pitch limit (one-day rest).
Farrell tossed the first 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out three and walking one before being pulled so he could be eligible to pitch Tuesday in an if-necessary title game.
Deeb collected the win in relief, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out six. He threw just 23 pitches.
Deeb got things started in the bottom of the first with a leadoff walk. Hodge followed with a triple to plate Deeb before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Farrell then walked and took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a single by Allman to make it 3-0 after one inning.
DuBois pushed its lead to 7-0 with a four-run second.
Dylan Horner reached on a one-out error and scored two batters later on a two-out single by Hodge. Farrell kept things going with a single before a triple to center by Allman plated both Hodge and Farrell.
Dixon capped the inning with a single to center that brought home Allman.
After Titusville scored twice in the third, DuBois got a run back in the bottom half when Deeb scored on a two-out error to make it a 9-2 game.
DuBois ended things in the bottom of the fourth.
Allman led off the inning with a bang, as he hit an inside-the-park home run to left field. Dixon followed with a single before Boston Graham reached on an error. Brycen Delaney then scored a run on a safety squeeze.
Horner kept things moving with a walk, then Deeb reached on an error that allowed both Graham and Horner to score to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
DuBois and Hraborcreek battle tonight at 6 p.m. Harborcreek wins the title with a win, while a DuBois victory forces a second title game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
