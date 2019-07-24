HERMITAGE — The DuBois 11-year old All-Star baseball team saw its stay at the state tournament end Tuesday evening with a heartbreaking 9-8 loss to Abington at Walt Strosser Field in Hermitage.
Any one-run loss is a tough one to take, but Tuesday’s left a little extra heartache with DuBois as it saw a huge sixth-inning rally fall just short after showing little signs of life for most of the game against the Section 5 champs.
Abington pulled out the win when left fielder Matt Boyd caught a long fly ball hit by Madix Clark just in front of the fence for the final out with runners on the corners. DuBois also had a runner thrown out in the bases in the sixth — a mistake that cost them tying the game in the end.
DuBois mustered just two hits through four innings as the Section 1 champs came out flat and found themselves on the verge of potentially being mercy-ruled as it trailed 8-0. DuBois finally found the scoreboard with a run in the fifth, only to see Abington answered right back to make it 9-1.
The momentum — and mood of the game — suddenly swung DuBois’ way in the sixth as the Section 1 champs finally came to life.
The inning started innocently enough as Abington’s Raphael Thomas walked Walker Thomas and hit Mason Dinkfelt, who was replaced by special pinch-runner Nolan Anderson.
Abington, looking to keep as many pitchers eligible should it win, made a switch to Evan Gonzalez on the mound — and the hit parade started for DuBois.
Clark greeted Gonzalez with a deep fly ball to center that saw center fielder Noah Kayal leap over the fence to rob Clark of a home run. However, he couldn’t maintain the catch as he came down as it fell to the ground for a RBI double.
Ben Yale then stepped in an ripped a pitch down the left-field line that clanged off the foul pole for a three-run homer to pull DuBois within four at 9-5.
Landon Pawl kept the rally going with an infield single, while Maddox Bennett followed with a single to left right. Pawl then tried to take third on a pitch in the dirt but was thrown out by catcher Teddy Pictiyka for the first out.
Bennett, who took second on that play, broke for third on another pitch in the dirt shortly after and made it safely before racing home when the catcher’s throw went down the left-field line.
With the bases empty, Jonathan Reed smacked a single to right before Gonzalez recorded a strikeout for out No. 2. DuBois was far from down in the inning though.
Grady Galiczynski hit a hard single off the first baseman’s glove that moved Reed around to third. Galicznyski took second on a late throw to third.
Waker Thomas and Dinkfelt followed with back-to-back singles that plated Reed and Galiczynski, respectively, to pull DuBois within a run.
Abington then made another pitching change, bringing in Seamus Kelly to face Clark in his second at-bat of the inning. And, for the second time in the sixth Clark hit a deep fly ball.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Boyd made a nice catch on this one to preserve Abington’s slim one-run lead and send the Section 5 champs into the final four at states. Abington plays Aston Middleton in an elimination game today at 4 p.m., with the winners bracket final pitting South Middletown vs. Keystone at 7 p.m.
DuBois finished the game with a 12-9 advantage in hits despite having just two through four innings.
Galiczynski and Pawl each had two hits, while Yale was the lone DuBois player with multiple RBIs with the three he collected on his homer.
“That was a tough one, and the thing that stinks is the way it ended is the way we should have started,” said DuBois manager Jason Yale. “There’s no reason every inning couldn’t have been like that. For whatever reason, we came out today and nobody was really ready to be here — even during pregame warmups.
“But, we were very proud of how they battled back there at the end. We told them (after game) that everybody at the park saw what they were made of and capable of doing. That’s how you want to end your season — win or lose — on the highest note that you can.
“That was a shot hit by Madix there at the end and could have put us up one, but their kid made a nice play on it.”
Abington starter Jordan Shaffer needed just three pitches to get out of the first inning despite Galiczynski ripping a leadoff double. That’s because Galiczynski was thrown out trying to take third on a groundout by Dinkfelt on what was an inning-ending double play for the Section 5 champs.
Abington then seized control of the game with a three-run bottom of the first that featured two infield hits and a DuBois error before Raphael Thomas ripped a two-run double to make it 3-0.
“I think the first inning — them coming out and having a 3-pitch inning against us — our morale instantly dropped,” said Yale. “Then they had that (bottom) of inning where they really didn’t hit the ball out of the infield but scored three runs. That started the snowball, and then it just stayed.”
The Section 5 champs tacked on three more runs in the second and two more in the third to build what looked to be a commanding 8-0 lead after three innings.
DuBois finally showed some signs of life in the fifth with a pair of reserves collecting hits to help score the team’s first run.
Yale led off the inning with a walk and was replaced by special pinch-runner Bennett, who went to second on a groundout and third on an infield single by Anderson. Ayden Walker then hustled out an infield single of his own that scored Bennett.
DuBois couldn’t score a second run in the inning though as it stranded a pair of runners on base.
Abington plated what proved to be a crucial, and game-deciding, insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Kayal hit a leadoff single and sprinted home on a sacrifice fly to center by Harshal Patel.
That set the stage for the dramatic top of the sixth that saw Abington hold by the slimmest margin to stay alive in the tournament.
DuBois finished All-Star play with a 4-2 record.