For some athletes, the bonds and memories created while competing in sports means just as much — if not more — as winning.
Senior Kaylee Sadowski, who plays volleyball and softball at DuBois Area high School, is one of those people.
“What I love most about playing sports is the memories I have made, and what I have learned,” said Sadowski. “The sports I have played taught me how to stay strong and have good sportsmanship.
“I have made countless memories with the teams I’ve been on, not to mention the bonds I have made with teammates and coaches — from the long drives to tournaments or camp and hotel stays to winning a tournament after an exhausting weekend.”
Sadowski, who played basketball for two years in middle school, has largely focused on playing volleyball and softball.
She started playing softball in Little League at age 8 and has continued to compete in the sport from there. Along the way she has played in different Little League All-Star divisions, on travel teams and in junior high and varsity at DuBois.
Sadowski, who earned two letters in softball, was entering her third season as the Lady Beavers’ starting first baseman — a position she assumed full-time entering high school when a shoulder injury forced her to stop pitching. She was a member of the District 6/9 Class 5A championship squad as a sophomore — her first year at the varsity level.
She started playing volleyball in seventh grade — the first year it’s available to students at DuBois — and went on to have a strong career as an outside hitter. She earned three letters in the sport and helped lead the Lady Beavers to District 9 Class 3A titles each of her final three years.
Sadowski has enjoyed playing both and the success both programs have had during her high school career.
“Although I have a very strong love for softball, I have to say volleyball is overall my favorite,” she said. “I personally love how fast paced volleyball is. Softball was my favorite when I pitched for several years but since my shoulder injury, I’ve been at first base which isn’t the same.
“I’ve had many great moments during my athletics, therefore I don’t think I can pick a favorite. The feeling of beating a team who was very challenging or getting a solid hit against a tough pitch or digging a hard kill are all indescribable moments.
“Winning districts over the years has felt so rewarding, and I’m grateful I had the chance to experience it more than once.”
Like all high school athletes, Sadowski is dealing with the current stoppage of sports and classes because of the coronavirus.
“The current closings are definitely upsetting for the school year, and especially my softball season,” she said. “I find it very sad that softball played an immense role in my life for 10 years, with all of the time spent at tournaments or practices.
“It is disappointing that I don’t get to have a proper finish to the sport that I have loved for so long.”
Outside of sports, Sadowski is a member of National Honor Society and student council.
“Over my years, I never really struggled balancing my school work and going to practices or games until junior year,” said Sadowski. “Junior year brought a lot more homework onto my plate, and the classes became harder. I definitely had times of feeling overwhelmed.
“But, I got through and senior year was a different world since I got out at 11 (a.m.) and had time to get my work done before practice. Being a student athlete has helped me with time management.”
Sadowski is the daughter of Joe and Lorie Sadowski.
“My role models are my parents, who have taught me that hard work pays off,” said the Lady Beaver. “They have helped to shape me into the person I am today.”
After graduation, Sadowski plans to attend college on the pre-med track and hopes to continue sports in some form.
“I am very interested in playing club or intramural sports, because I’m definitely going to miss it,” she said. “I am not going to play on a (college) team because I would like to focus on my studies.”