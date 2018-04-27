DuBOIS — A new head coach for DuBois Area High School boys basketball was hired Thursday night.
In a 7-2 vote, directors approved hiring David Bennett for the extra-duty position for interscholastic winter sports for the 2018-19 season, as per contract.
Directors David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Patty Fish, Larry Salone, Mark Gilga, Randy Curley and Jeff Madinger Sr. voted in favor. Directors Lee Mitchell and Sam Armagost voted no.
Schwab asked how many applicants there were.
Director of Human Resources Edd Brady said there were four.
“Did we have anybody within the district apply?” Armagost said. “From our own staff...?”
Brady said there were two internal and two external applicants.
The position was opened by the school board, with Bennett hired to replace veteran coach Scott Creighton.
