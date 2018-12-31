The DuBois wrestling team made the trek to Pittsburgh over the weekend, and junior Ed Scott brought home an individual title from the prestigious Powerade Tournament — beating a returning Ohio state champion in the process at Canon-McMillan High School.
DuBois wasn’t the lone area team in competition on Friday and Saturday, as St. Marys made its annual journey to Chambersburg for the Trojan Wars event and collected three placewinners in seniors Tyler Dilley and Alec Bittler and junior Tylor Herzing.
Scott was the only Beaver to make it to Day 2 at the rugged Powerade Tournament that featured 50 schools from seven different states. However, that doesn’t mean it was a lost weekend for DuBois. Eight of the 11 Beavers who hit the mats collected a victory, with six winning two or more bouts.
Scott headlined the weekend, as the top seed at 138 went 5-0 en route to winning the title. He scored bonus points in three of those wins, including a first-period pin (1:07) of Hampton’s Jacob Premick () in the Round of 32 and a 12-2 major decision against Seneca Valley’s Drew Vlasnik in the Round of 16.
He followed that up with a 6-1 win against eighth-seeded Ty Linsenbigler in the quarterfinals in matchup of returning Class AAA state qualifiers before pinning Reynolds’ Rocco Bartolo (No. 5 seed) in 3:55 in the semifinals. Bartolo was third in the state in Class AA a year ago.
That pin set up a showdown with junior Bryce Hepner, a returning Ohio state champion from St. Edward, in the finals. And, it was Scott who won that battle, 9-3, to capture a coveted Powerade title. St. Edward, which had eight placewinners (Top 8), won the team title with 196 points. DuBois finished 25th in the team standings with 73 points.
“Ed had a very nice tournament,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “He kept his composure no matter the situation and worked every match to score points in all positions.”
After Scott, duo of senor Dalton Woodrow and junior Trenton Donahue each put together 3-2 weekends at 145 and 126, respectively. Woodrow recorded two falls, while Donahue had a pin and major decision.
Beavers Chandler Ho (132), Garrett Starr (170) and Alex O’Harrah (285) each went 2-2, while Braxton Adams (120), Ryan White (195) went 1-2. Ho posted two pins on the weekend.
Kam Stevenson (106), Evan Way (160) and Eric Schneider (182) all went 0-2.
“Our guys responded very well to the type of competition we faced,” said Bundy. “Some didn’t have the outcome they might have wanted, but there were a lot of positives that will make them better wrestlers moving forward this season
“I am looking forward to getting the dual meet part of our schedule going.”
Across the state, third-place finishes by Dilley (132) and Bittler (152) highlighted the Flying Dutchmen’s appearance at the Trojan Wars. Herzing added a seventh-place finish.
Dilley went 5-1 to earn his third place as the No. 5 seed in a loaded 132-pound bracket where the top four seeds — Cambridge Springs senior Tye Varndell (4th), Bishop McDevitt senior Chase Shields (2nd), Southern Columbia sophomore Patrick Edmondson (6th) and Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Richie Markulics (3rd) — where all returning Class AA state medalists.
Dilley, a Class AAA state qualifier two years ago, beat Edmondson twice on the weekend — 5-4 in the quarterfinals and 3-2 in the third-place bout.
The Dutchman’s lone loss was a 5-1 decision to Shields in the semifinals. Varndell went on to edge Shields, 6-5, in the 132-pound finals.
Bittler (No. 3 seed) also went 5-1, recording two pins, on his way to placing third at 152. His lone loss was tough 3-8 sudden victory setback to second-seeded Sammy Toggas of Evengel Christian in the semifinals.
However, Bittler bounced back with a pair of victories — including an 8-6 win against Carlisle’s Colton Zimmerman in the third-place match.
As for Herzing, he went 5-2 and ended his weekend with a medical forfeit win against Garden Spot’s Joshua Groff in the seventh-place match at 126.
Dutchman Jeremy Garthwaite went 2-2 at 182, while Lane Dellaquilla (106), Gregory Tettis (138) and John Wittman (160) each went 1-2.
St. Marys finished 27th (80.5 points) in the 48-team tournament.
DuBois and St. Marys are set to battle in a dual meet Thursday night in St. Marys.
