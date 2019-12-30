DuBois senior Ed Scott has built an impressive resume during his high school wrestling career, and he added a second individual title at the prestigious Powerade Tournament over the weekend by landing on top of the podium in a rugged 152-pound weight class at Canon-McMillan High School.
Scott’s championship performance headlined a strong showing at the event for DuBois. Scott was DuBois’ lone medalist (Top 8) in the tournament that featured 54 schools from seven different states, including a couple of prep school powers in Wyoming Seminary, and Malvern Prep.
Unlike a year ago when Scott was the lone Beaver to advance past the opening day, teammates Trenton Donahue, Chandler Ho and Alex O’Harah all joined him on the mats at Canon-McMillan Saturday.
Overall, 10 of the 13 Beavers who competed on the weekend collected a win, with eight winning at least two matches to help DuBois place 17th in the team standings with 89 points. DuBois was 25th as a team a year ago with 73 points.
Wyoming Seminary dominated the event and it had 12 wrestlers place in the Top 8, including two champs and three runner-ups, on its way to winning the team crown with 272 points. Former DuBois junior high wrestler Kolby Franklin (220 pounds) was one of the three runner-ups for Wyoming Seminary.
Malvern Prep (178) was second in the team race and followed in the Top 5 by Waynesburg (146.5), host Canon-McMillan (133) and Parkersburg South, W. Va. (131).
Scott, a Powerade and later a state champion at 138 last year, went 5-0 over the weekend to bring home the 152-pound title at the event. And, that title certainly didn’t come easy, even though he was the top seed in the weight class.
The Beaver opened the weekend with a 46-second pin of Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner before using a third-period escape and takedown to top Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr, 5-3, in the Round of 16.
Scott then pinned Dante Monaco of Camden Catholic (N.J.) in 1:52 while leading 7-3 in the quarterfinals. That win put him into the semifinals, where all four wrestlers still alive in the winners’ bracket were ranked in the Top 20 in the nation at 152 in the latest InterMat Rankings that came out prior to the tourney.
Scott, ranked No. 8 in the nation, took on No. 20 and fellow senior Caleb Dowling, a West Virginia commit and a three-time Class AA state medalist from St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Boalsburg.
Both wrestlers entered the matchup with 120 or more wins in their careers, and it was Scott who pulled out the 3-1 victory on a takedown with 8 seconds remaining in the bout. The pair had traded reversals in the second and third periods.
With the win, Scott set up a showdown in the finals against Parkersburg South’s Brayden Roberts, a two-time West Virginia state champ ranked No. 10 in the country.
Roberts reached the finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Malvern Prep’s Dalton Harkins, the No. 4 wrestler in the country. Roberts escaped from the bottom position in the second period before riding out Harkins in the third for the win. Harkins came in having won both the Beast of the East and Ironman tournaments.
And the finals matchup between Scott and Roberts, who will wrestle collegiately at N.C. State and West Virginia, respectively, certainly lived up the hype with Scott pulling out an 11-6 victory.
Scott opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, but Roberts countered with an escape and takedown of his own to go up 3-2. Scott then seized control of the bout when he reversed Roberts in the final 16 seconds and put him on his back for three more points to lead 7-3 after one period.
That move proved to be the turning point in the bout, as Scott added a second-period reversal and third-period takedown while allowing just three escapes the rest of the way in the 5-point victory.
“Ed had a solid tournament in a solid bracket that included Harkins, who just won the Beast of the East and Ironman tournaments,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Ed didn’t get to wrestle Harkins head-to-head but did wrestle Roberts, who has a very solid top game.
“We knew if Ed controlled the match on his feet and countered Roberts leg rides, he would do well. Ed looked very solid and said he felt like he could get to his attacks.”
DuBois got a combined eight wins from its other three second-day wrestlers, as Ho and O’Harah each went 3-2 and Donahue 2-2.
Donahue, who was unseeded, actually reached the quarterfinals with a pair of pins before dropping a 7-2 decision to top-seeded Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley. The Beaver was then eliminated with a 3-0 loss to Waynesburg’s Cole Homet, who went to place sixth. Donahue finished one win shy of reaching the medal rounds.
Herrera-Rondon eventually lost 2-0 in the finals to sixth-seeded Gabe Willochell, who was named the tourney’s Outstanding Wrestler.
O’Harah, who garnered the seventh seed at heavyweight, and Ho both won their openers before falling in the Round of 16. Each rebounded with a pair of victories in the consolation bracket before seeing their runs also end one win short of the medal rounds.
“Chandler Ho continues to demonstrate that he can compete with some of the top guys in the state, and we are hoping he can close the gap on those guys,” said Coach Scott. “Alex O’Harah had a solid tournament earning us bonus points with his falls.
“We know that Trenton is capable of placing there but ran into the No. 1 seed and a determined Homet from Waynesburg. We just need him to keep working hard.”
Austin Mitchell (145) and Ryan White (172) also went 3-2 with a pair of pins while not reaching the second day, while Brendan Orr (113) and Garrett Starr (182) were each 2-2. Kam Stevenson (120) and Cadin Delaney (126) each went 1-2.
“Ryan White continues to make big strides, and Austin Mitchell is always in every match because he wrestles whistle to whistle and had a solid Powerade performance,” said coach Scott. “Brendan Orr also competed well, gaining some valuable varsity experience as a freshman.
“The efforts of everyone contributed to our better (team) placement, going from 25th last year to 17th this year.”
Gage Sonnie (106, 0-2), Gauge Gulvas (160, 0-2) and AJ Nicastro (220, 0-2) also competed on the weekend.
DuBois returns to action Friday night at home against St. Marys.