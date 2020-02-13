PUNXSUTAWNEY — DuBois senior Ed Scott made history in more ways than one Wednesday night at Punxsutawney, but those in attendance easily could have missed it if they blinked.
Scott was only on the mat for nine seconds, but his lightning quick pin of Punxsy’s Vincenzo Scott simultaneously put him atop two different record books.
The Beaver senior now stands alone as DuBois’ all-time wins leader with 141, surpassing the old mark of 140 set by Tom Sleigh in 2014. Sleigh suffered 24 losses in his career, while Scott will enter his final postseason with just six setbacks on his resume. He is now 30-0 this season, marking the fourth time in his career he has won at least 30 matches.
Scott’s record-breaking night didn’t end there though, as his 9-second fall also gave him the most pins in District 9 history with 95. Former Clarion standout Kyle Cathcart set the old record of 94 back in 2002 and held it for nearly 18 years.
“It was really cool,” said Scott of breaking both records together. “I wasn’t really focused on that. I’m looking at the postseason right now, but to be able to accomplish a goal that big and obviously break the records of some very good wrestlers is special and a fun thing to do.
“I remember when I would go to Tom’s matches when I was in middle school and watch him wrestle. I really looked up to him, and he was one of my role models that was on the varsity team. Now, I’m that guy, and I like to be that for the little kids. Obviously, they look up to me, so I like to set a good example.
“It’s not easy to go on pin someone all the time, but it’s the goal of the sport so that’s what I want to do.
Cathcart also was a two-time Class AA state champion (2000 and 2001), something Scott — a defending Class AAA state champ — hopes to match in the coming weeks. And, he can do it with a clear head with both records out of the way.
“Now, I can just wrestle and have fun and score as many points as possible and look for the pin,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”
The senior got nothing but praise from his head coach and father Ed Scott, who got a little emotional speaking about his son’s accomplishment.
“It was special to watch,” said the elder Scott. “It just shows his dedication and how hard he has worked to get to where he’s at. He puts a lot of time into it. It’s hard with it being his senior year and is kind of bittersweet because he’s going to be leaving soon and going away to college. But, it’s great to see him reach those accomplishments.
“He should be privileged to be up with those guys (past wins leaders in school history) because there are some great wrestlers who have come through DuBois. He’s in great company with those guys.
“Obviously, his ultimate goal is to repeat and go out an earn another state title, which will not be easy. It’s going to be tough.”
As for getting the district pins record, Coach Scott said that’s all about his son’s mindset.
“I think it’s his mentality and the way he wrestles,” said Coach Scott. “He goes out to score points and to get guys to their back. I think that’s what he looks for in matches. We talk all the time about our goal in wrestling is to pin a guy, so usually doesn’t do a lot of takedowns and let the guy up.
“His goal when he hits the mat it to pin you, and that’s been his mentality ever since he started. I don’t think it matters much if you’re a light weight or heavy weight, if that’s your mentality — to go after pins — you will get them.”