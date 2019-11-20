DuBOIS — Dream big.
It’s a mantra Ed Scott has heard from several coaches over the years, and one he has used to fuel his drive on a wrestling mat. And to this point, the DuBois senior has turned most, if not all, of his dreams into reality.
The latest came Friday when Scott, the reigning PIAA Class 3A state champion at 138 pounds, officially signed his national letter of intent to wrestle at the Division I level at N.C. State.
The Wolfpack program is coming off a 16-3 season in which it won the Atlantic Coach Conference (ACC) title and finished 17th at the NCAA Championships. N.C. State sent sent nine wrestlers to nationals, but Mifflin County graduate Hayden Hidlay (157 pounds) was its lone All-American as he placed fourth.
The program is two years removed from its best finish ever at NCAAs — tying for fourth as a team as four of its nine qualifiers earned All-American honors. That effort was led by national champ Michael Macchiavello (197 pounds) and Hidlay, who was a runner-up at 157 pounds as redshirt freshman.
Scott and his family found the up-and-coming program, along with its culture, were a perfect fit for the Beaver.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Scott of signing to wrestle at the D-I level. “I had multiple other schools contact me, and I’m very thankful they showed interest in me. But, N.C. State felt like the right fit for me.
“They have good morals and are focused. That’s just the type of program I want to be with. I want to have people do it right, and I want to do it right.”
Scott’s father Ed, who has taken over the DuBois varsity program this season as head coach after serving as an assistant under former coach Luke Bundy, echoed his son’s thoughts.
“I’m extremely proud about him getting to wrestle at the Division I level,” said the elder Scott. “He got a little taste of it at the Clarion Open, where he went up and wrestled against some great college wrestlers.
“Obviously he has a great opportunity at N.C. State. They have a great program and a great tradition there. He fits rights into their mentality and what they’re looking for. They (Wolfpack) have all the pieces there to have one of the Top 5 teams in the country. If you look at Ed’s recruiting class, that class is going to be one of their better classes when it’s all said and done.
“The upperclassman there, Hayden Hidlay from Mifflin County, he’s going to be there long-term and Ed is going to be able to practice with him that first year in next year. That’s definitely going to get him up to the college level faster.”
Scott not only competed at the Clarion Open on Nov. 3 as an unrostered high school wrestler but had a great showing with a runner-up finish at 149 pounds. He dropped a tough 7-6 bout in the finals to Clarion redshirt senior Brock Zacherl, a former state champ at Brookville, with Zacherl winning the bout with a riding time point.
Scott dominated his way to the finals, notching three bonus-point wins against college wrestlers before facing Zacherl.
He pinned Clarion redshirt sophomore Jalen Hankerson in 1:59 in the Round of 16 before scoring a 14-0 major decision against second-seeded Brock Port, a redshirt sophomore from Lock Haven in the quarterfinals. Scott racked up 14 points in the final two periods. Port was 20-13 last year for Lock Haven and finished third at the EL Championships.
Then in the semifinals, Scott recorded a 20-5 technical fall in 7:00 (college bouts are 7 minutes long) against Kent State redshirt freshman Ian Senz.
Scott’s success at the Clarion Open was a small sample of things to come at the next level, as the Beaver finds himself still early in his journey to all the dreams he hopes to make come true one day. And, those dreams have gotten bigger as he has gotten older and evolved in the sport. They all developed from humble beginnings as a youth though.
“When I first started ... I think I was like four ... I wasn’t really thinking much about wrestling (in future),” said Scott. “I was just going out and doing it to have fun. And, I kind of sucked at it, to be honest. But, I got better. As I’ve gotten older, the goals started to change and gotten bigger. I started with small things like placing at states, then winning a state title.”
Scott, a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist, became the first DuBois wrestler in 20 years to strike PIAA gold back in March when he pinned Nazareth junior Dashawn Farber in 3:25 in the 138-pound Class 3A finals.
Scott, who placed third as a freshman, sealed his place in program history with that gold medal. He enters his senior season with a 111-6 career record and has his sights on becoming the program’s first two-time state champion while making a run at the all-time wins mark held by Tom Sleigh (140-24).
Bundy, who stepped away from the program’s after Scott’s gold medal performance, had nothing but praise for his former wrestler.
“Over my coaching career, Ed has been one of the most dedicated and hardworking wrestlers that I have had the pleasure of coaching,” said Bundy. “To get to the level he has attained ... it is a testament not only to him but also his parents putting in the time and being just as dedicated to the sport of wrestling that young Ed has committed too.
“He truly is a great example that hard work and dedication can get you to your greatest dreams and aspirations.”
Those dreams and aspirations are far from over for Scott — both at the high school level and beyond.
“No pressure now,” said Scott of signing his letter of intent and having his recruiting process finished. “I can just go out and give it everything I have and have fun. The goal this year is to defend my state title. I also want to be more dominant and get more pins at the state tournament.”
At the same time, Scott also wants to be a leader in the room and follow in the footsteps of guys like Sleigh (2014 - Bucknell, Virginia Tech), Geno Morelli (2012 - Pitt, Penn State) and Kolby Ho (2018 - George Mason)— all of whom went to wrestle at the D-I level.
“They were really good guys, and I looked up to them when I was younger,” said Scott. “To be that guy now for the younger guys is just really special to me. I just want to help everybody (on team) as much as I can. I want to be the guy who gives back to the program.
“I’ve had so many good coaches (over years). It’s hard to thank everybody But, I want to thank Coach Bundy, my dad and my family in general and my club coaches — Coach Jody and John Strittmatter and David Taylor.”
While the Beaver is focused on capturing a second PIAA gold medal, he didn’t shy away from what his goals ultimately are post-high school.
“I’m really excited to go down to N.C. State and work hard and reach my goals (at college level). I want to win a NCAA title and a Hodge Trophy (given to nation’s top wrestler). Then after that (college), I plan to wrestle freestyle and Greco.
“My coaches always tell me to dream big, so I want to win an Olympic title one day. That’s the ultimate goal, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Given what he was accomplished so far, no goal — no matter how lofty — seems out of reach for Scott once he sets his sights on it.