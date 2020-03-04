HERSHEY — The DuBois wrestling team has enjoyed quite the run recently when it comes to sending wrestlers to the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships, and this week will be a continuation of that success as four Beavers will hit the mats on the floor of the Giant Center in Hershey.
It marks the third time in four years DuBois has at least four state qualifiers — a stretch that started with a school-record five qualifiers in 2017.
Seniors Ed Scott (152) and Trent Donahue (132) were a part of that record-breaking contingent as freshmen in 2017 and among four Beavers at states a year ago. Scott, the reigning state champ at 138 pounds, is making his fourth trip to Hershey, while Donahue will make his third appearance at the Giant Center.
The seniors will be joined at states this year by junior teammates Chandler Ho (138) and Garrett Starr (182). Ho is making his second straight trip to the PIAA Championships.
Scott (36-0), now up at 152 pounds, looks to close out his historical career by becoming DuBois’ first two-time state champ. A second PIAA gold medal would certainly be the cherry on the top of stellar career — one that has seen him not only win four District 4/9 titles but also become just the fifth D-9 wrestler to ever win four Northwest Regional crowns last weekend.
The Beaver, who also has a PIAA bronze medal on his resume, enters states with a school record 147 wins (with just 6 losses) and District 9 record 101 pins. He can become just the sixth D-9 wrestler to reach 150 career and first to do so while competing for a Class AAA school.
Scott, who is ranked No. 1 in the state according to papowerwrestling.com and No. 4 in the country by Intermat, finds himself in a 152-pound bracket that features four other returning state medalists and nine returning qualifiers.
He landed in what appears to be the tougher side of the draw on paper as the third-sixth ranked wrestlers are all in with him. Scott awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Archbishop Ryan’s Liam O’Toole (Northeast Region 4th place, 34-4) and North Allegheny’s Grant Mackay (SW-4, 38-10).
Within a win, Scott could face Spring-Ford junior Jack McGill (SE-2, 41-7) in the quarterfinals. Southwest Region champ Cole Spencer (38-0) of Pine-Richland, who placed eighth two years ago, also is in the top half along with Hatboro-Horsham senior AJ Tamburrino (SE-3, 35-3) and Bethlehem Catholic senior Matt Lackman (NE-1, 23-5). Tamburrino (ranked No. 3), a third-place finisher a year ago, and Lackman (No. 6) meet in the Round of 16.
The bottom half at 152 is headlined by Council Rock South senior Cameron Robinson (40-2), the Southeast champ who was a state runner-up a year ago and placed fifth as a sophomore. Robinson awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Clearfield sophomore Mark McGonigal (NW-3, 33-7) and Penn Manor junior Colt Barley (SC-4, 36-5). McGonigal, ranked 16th, was a state qualifier last year.
The only other returning medalist in the bottom half is Nazareth senior Nate Stefanik (NE-2, 34-5), who placed eighth and sixth the past two years, respectively.
Donahue (NW-2, 30-7), who placed sixth as a junior, landed in a tough quarter of the draw in the top half. The Beaver, ranked eight in the state, opens against No. 14 Timothy Uhler (SC-2, 33-5) of New Oxford who was a state qualifier two years ago.
The winner will most likely face two-time defending state champ Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (39-3), the Southwest Regional champion from Seneca Valley. Northeast champ Patrick Noonan (31-5) of Stroudsburg, the state’s third ranked wrestler, also is in the top.
Herrera-Rondon and Donahue are the lone past medalists in that part of the draw though,
The bottom half of the bracket at 132 features five past medalists, including the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh ranked wrestlers in state. Chief among those wrestlers are returning PIAA runner-up Kenny Herrman of Bethlehem Catholic (NE-2, 39-4) who is a three-time medalist, Northwest Region champ Matt Sarbo (35-2) of Altoona and Latrobe senior Gabe Willochell (SW-2, 33-1), who has placed fourth and sixth in Hershey.
As for Ho (NW-2, 29-11), he suffered a similar fate as Donahue as he too landed in a tough quarter of the draw in the bottom half at 138.
The Beaver squares off against Northern York’s Liam Strouse (SC-2, 28-13) in his opener, with the winner most likely getting Waynesburg junior Wyatt Henson (SW-1, 46-4), the top-ranked wrestler in the state who is an Iowa recruit.
Henson, who placed fifth as a freshman, spent last year at Christian Brothers College High School — a prep school in Missouri — where he won a Missouri state title before returning to Waynesburg this season.
There are only two other returning qualifiers in the bottom half, including Methacton senior Kibwe McNair (SE-1, 29-1), who is ranked fifth in the state.
The top half at 138 is headlined by a pair of nationally ranked wrestlers in Nazareth senior Dashawn Farber and North Hills senior Sam Hillegas.
Farber (NE-1 33-8), ranked No. 20 nationally, is a two-time Georgia state champ who was pinned by Scott in last year’s 138-pound PIAA finals. Hillegas, a two-time state champ who placed third as a junior, is No. 2 in the nation at the weight according to Intermat. He lost to Henson in last week’s Southwest Regional final.
Because of that loss, Hillegas and Farber could meet in the quarterfinals.
Behind’s Scott winning his fourth regional title a week ago, Starr was the big story line last week in Altoona as the junior put together his best matches of the season to earn his first trip to states with a third-place finish coming in as the D-4/9 runner-up.
Starr (21-7) finds himself in a pigtail bout in the top half of the 182-pound bracket and faces North Allegheny senior Nick Marcenelle (SW-4, 37-11), another first-time qualifier. The winner gets Southcentral champ Nick Baker (37-1), a returning qualifier from Penn Manor, in the Round of 16.
The top half also features returning state champ Gerrit Nijenhuis (SW-1, 43-0) of Canon-McMillan, the top-ranked wrestler in the state who also owns a pair of bronze medals. Nijenhuis could face Spring-Ford junior Joey Milano (SE-2, 43-1) in the Round of 16. Milano, ranked third, placed fourth a year ago.
The bottom half at 182 features five returning qualifiers and a pair of medalists including Downingtown West senior Maximus Hale (34-8), the No. 2 ranked wrestler who has placed fifth and sixth in his career.
The Class AAA Championships get underway Thursday at 4 p.m.