HERSHEY — For the second time in three years, DuBois is sending at least four competitors to the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.
And three of those wrestlers — senior Dalton Woodrow (145 pounds) and juniors Ed Scott (138) and Trenton Donahue — made the trek to states two years ago when DuBois sent a school-record five qualifiers to states.
All three have now reached states multiple times in the their careers.
Woodrow, a three-time state qualifier, is making his return to states after falling short of a trip to Hershey a year ago. Scott also is a three-time qualifier who placed third as a freshman but went 0-2 a year ago.
Donahue — a state qualifier as a freshman — also makes his return to the Giant Center after not competing in the postseason as a sophomore.
The lone newcomer this time around is sophomore Chandler Ho (120), whose older brother Kolby was part of that contingent two years ago before graduating last year after capturing a silver medal in Hershey.
Woodrow (32-4) enters states as the Northwest 3rd-place finisher at 145 and landed in the top half of the draw in a pigtail bout against West Scranton junior Garrett Walsh (33-10), the fourth-place finisher from the Northeast Region.
The winner gets Southcentral champ Tate Nichter (31-4), a sophomore from Chambersburg. Nichter is a returning state qualifier.
Returning state champ Ryan Anderson (35-1), a senior from Bethlehem Catholic, also is on Woodrow’s side of the draw and would be a potential semifinal opponent if the two made it that far in the winner’s bracket.
The only other returning qualifier in the top half is Avon Grove senior Nick Barnhart (36-4, Southeast-3rd), as is William Tennent junior A.J. Tamburrino (33-4, Southeast-2), who is ranked third in the state.
The bottom half at 145 features five wrestlers who have competed in Hershey, including three medalists in Cathedral Prep sophomore Paniro Johnson (35-5, Northwest-1st), Council Rock North junior Cameron Robinson (33-4, Southwest-2nd) and Nazareth junior Nathan Stefanik (18-4, Northeast-3rd).
Robinson was fifth last year, while Stefanik and Johnson placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Robinson and Stefanik could meet in the first round.
Scott (35-0), the lone Beaver headed to states as a regional champ, heads to Hershey as the top-ranked wrestler in the state after former No. 1 — McDowell returning state champ Jeffrey Boyd (26-1) — medically forfeited to Scott in the regional finals in Altoona.
The Beaver junior landed in the bottom half of the bracket at 138 along with fourth other returning state qualifiers. He awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Pocono Mountain East junior Steven Storm (34-4, Northeast-3rd) and Harriton junior Roberto Lesser (35-5, Southeast-5th).
Should Scott win that bout, Owen J. Roberts junior Antonio Petrucelli (40-8, Southeast-2nd), a returning qualifier, could be waiting in the quarterfinals.
The other part of the draw in the bottom has three state returnees, including Northampton senior Devon Britton (23-5, Northeast-2nd), who placed third in Hershey last year.
Britton was ranked second in the state entering regionals but lost his finals bout there against Nazareth junior Dashawn Farber (35-7), who won two state titles in Georgia before transferring to Nazareth.
Farber is in the top half at 138 along with Boyd and Souderton senior Tyler Williams (36-2, Southeast-1st), who placed sixth a year ago, and three other state returnees. Williams (ranked 4th) and Boyd (ranked 2nd), could meet in the quarterfinals, with Farber (ranked 5th) being a potential semifinal opponent in the semifinals.
Like Woodrow, Donahue (33-5) landed in a pigtail bout in the top half at 126 after placing third at the Northwest Regional. He squares off against Canon-McMillan senior Ken Hayman (38-11, Southwest-4th), with the winner getting Northeast champ Patrick Noonan (36-7) of Stroudsburg.
There are just two qualifiers back in the top half, including returning state runner-up Colton Camacho (37-3, Southwest-1st) of Franklin Regional. Camacho and Donahue couldn’t meet until the semifinals if both win out that far.
On paper, the bottom part of the draw looks to be the tougher draw with six past qualifiers — four which have claimed medals in Hershey. That group includes a pair of regional champs in Altoona sophomore Matt Sarbo (35-3, Northwest) and Cedar Cliff senior J.J. Wilson (37-2, Southcentral) and two regional runner-ups in Kiski Area senior Darren Miller (41-2, Southwest) and East Stroudsburg South senior Patrick Gould (27-3, Northeast).
Wilson placed fourth a year ago, while Sarbo was seventh. Miller, who didn’t wrestle at states last year, was third two years ago as a junior. Gould placed eighth as a freshman and sophomore.
Wilson and Camacho are ranked first and second in the state, with Miller third.
Ho (26-11) finds himself in a loaded 120-pound bracket that features 11 wrestlers who have competed in Hershey before — nine of whom have landed on the podium.
Ho landed in the bottom half of the draw and faces Father Judge junior Eamonn Logue (42-4, Northeast-4th) in a pigtail bout. The winner gets returning medalist Will Betancourt (36-3, Southcentral-1st) of Manheim Central. Betancourt, a two-time qualifier, was seventh a year ago.
The bottom quarter in the bottom half looks to be intriguing with a trio of medalists battling to reach the semifinals. Returning runner-up Killian Delaney (38-5, Southeast-2nd) of W.C. Henderson wrestles Mifflin County’s Christian Fisher (31-8, Northwest-2nd), a two-time 8th-place finisher, in the first round. The winner will most likely get Nazareth’s Sean Pierson (36-3, Northeast-1st), who has placed third and fourth the previous two years.
The top half at 120 features four more returning medalists, led by runner-up Kurtis Phipps (34-2, Southwest-1st), a junior from Norwin who is ranked No. 1 in the state.
Stroudsburg senior Cameron Enriquez (33-6, Northeast-2nd) and Northeastern junior Cole Wilson (35-2, Southcentral-2nd) meet in the first round, with the winner likely to battle Phipps in the quarterfinals. Wilson placed fourth last year and Enriquez sixth.
Bethlehem Liberty senior Matthew Maloney (36-4, Northeast-3rd), who was fifth a year ago, also is in the top half.
The PIAA Class AAA Championships get underway Thursday at 4 p.m.
