DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team used a strong outing by starting pitcher Dayne Bauman and some timely hitting to open the Section 1 Tournament championship series with a 6-1 victory against Titusville Thursday night at Stearn Family Field at City Park.
The opening game of the best-of-three championship series was originally schedule to be played in Cranberry, but inclement weather Thursday forced the game to be moved to DuBois following the Junior League game as officials want the series completed by Saturday.
The home cooking certainly didn’t hurt DuBois, as it got a dominant performance on the mound from Bauman. The righty tossed 6 2/3 innings before hititng the 95-pitch limit. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking just one.
Gauge Gulvas relieved Bauman and allowed a two-out single before striking out Noah Burke to end the game and put DuBois up 1-0 in the series.
Bauman was backed by an offense that pounded out eight hits — six coming between the fourth and fifth innings when DuBois scored four of its six runs. DuBois reserve Chase Runyon was the lone player in the game with two hits — a pair of singles in each of team’s big innings in the fourth and fifth.
The Section 1 championship series resumes tonight at City Park at 6 p.m., with a DuBois victory sending the hosts to the Pennsylvania State Tournament at Showers Field which begins Wednesday (July 11).
Should Titusville win, the if-necessary game will also be played tonight.
Bauman came out strong from the get-go, retiring the first nine batters he faced — five via strikeout.
That allowed the DuBois offense to give Bauman an early lead.
Chandler Ho led off the bottom of the first with a walk and promptly stole second. He went to third on a single by Damon Foster before scoring on a Keith Fatula sacrifice fly.
DuBois could only muster the one run despite loading the bases with no outs in the inning, as Titusvile starter Devin Walters picked Foster off third to help limit the damage.
DuBois added to that 1-0 lead with a run in the second.
Tyler Newell was hit by a pitch to open the inning, then stole second. He took third on an error, and remained there when Cullen Corle reached on another error, before scoring on a Trenton Gaffney groundout.
Titusville did its lone damage of the game against Bauman in the fourth.
Bryce Byers led off the frame with a single to break up Bauman’s no-hit bid. Bauman then struck out Danny Jones, but a double by Walters put two runners in scoring position.
Josh Daum plated Byers when he legged out an infield single, but Bauman stopped the rally there with back-to-back outs to keep it a 2-1 game.
Titusville managed just three more runners the rest of the game.
Mike Canter reached on a two-out walk in the fifth, but Bauman promptly picked off special pinch runner Caden Wolfkiel to end the inning. Jones walked with one out in the sixth, but a strike-him-out, throw-hime-out double play on a stolen base attempt quickly halted the inning.
Wyatt Caryl greeted Gulvas with a two-out single in the seventh before the strikeout of Burke ended the game.
While Bauman was silencing the Titusville bats late in the game, his offense tacked on a handful of big insurance runs — scoring twice in the fourth and fifth.
Cullen Corle got things rolling with a one-out walk in the fourth and was replaced by special-pinch runner Newell. Singles by Bauman and Runyon loaded the bases before another single by Ho plated Newell. Foster then put down a perfect squeeze hunt to score Bauman to make it 4-1.
Gulvas’ third walk of the game reloaded the bases with two outs, but Walters got a groundout to end the rally.
In the fifth, Nick Farrell ripped a leadoff single and raced home from first on a double down the right-field line by Karson Fields. Corle followed with a walk before Bauman hit info a fielder’s choice that scored Fields to set the eventual final at 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.