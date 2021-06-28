DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team got a huge day from the bottom half of its batting order in a lopsided 19-0, 5-inning victory against Brockway Saturday at Stern Family Field in the winners’ bracket finals of the District 10 Tournament.
The mercy-rule victory, DuBois’ second in two games, was fueled by the bottom four spots in its lineup as six players combined to go 11-for-17 with three extra-base hits, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored to help propel their team into the D-10 finals on Wednesday. DuBois collected 17 hits overall on the day.
DuBois awaits the winner of Monday’s losers’ bracket finals that has Brockway traveling to Fox Township/Ridgway.
DuBois’ offensive explosion on Saturday was led by catcher Trey Wingard, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kartar Kosko amd Garrett Frantz each had two hits and two RBIs, while reserve Andrew Green was 2-for-2 with a RBI triple.
Aiden Snowberger was the beneficiary of all that offense. The DuBois lefty tossed four shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out eight and walking none en route to notching the win. Davey Aughenbaugh tossed a scoreless bottom of the fifth, striking out one and walking one, to finish off the game.
Brockway starter Dylan Bash got off to a good start, retiring the first two DuBois batters he faced to begin the game. However, he then hit Carter Hickman which opened the flood gates for DuBois.
Brayden Fox followed with a single and Kaden Brezenski walked to load the bases for Kosko, who ripped a two-run single to left field. Kaden Clark then walked to reload the bases before Wingard and Frantz hit back-to-back run-scoring singles.
Aughenbaugh, who was courtesy running for Wingard, scored on a throwing error to cap a six-run first for DuBois.
Brockway tried to answer back in the bottom half, getting singles from Matthew Brubaker and Blake Pisarcik around a popup. However, Snowberger ended any thoughts of a Brockway rally there as he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Brockway’s other two hits came in the third when Brubaker and Bash hit back-to-back singles to open the inning but never left first or second as Snowberger retired the next three hitters, two via strikeout.
Meanwhile, DuBois added to its lead with a run in the second when Hickman smacked a leadoff single, stole second and scored on an infield single by Brezenski.
After a quiet top of the third, DuBois all but put the game away with a five-run fourth to push its lead to 12-0.
Aughenbaugh jump-started the inning with a one-out double to center and went to third on a single by Clark. Wingard plated both when he blasted a triple to deep right-center. Green followed with a triple of his own to right-center to bring home courtesy runner Fox to make it 10-0.
Matt Pyne followed with a walk and stole second before Snowberger scored Green on a groundout. Walks by Hickman and Brock Smith loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Neel Guota, who lined a single to left to plate Pyne to put DuBois up 12-0 after four innings.
DuBois then put together its biggest inning of the game in the fifth as it scored seven runs on three hits, three walks, two hit batters and a pair of Brockway errors.
The first run of the inning scored when Snowberger reached on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice that resulted in all four runners being safe. From there, Hickman plated a run with a single, while Smith and Gupta were hit by a pitch and walked to force home two more runs.
Wingard added a bases-loaded walk with two outs to plate another run before Frantz beat out an infield single to score Gupta for with DuBois’ 19th and final run.