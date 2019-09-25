DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team honored its two seniors — Alex Volpe and Lauren Milletics — Tuesday evening, then the duo went out and nearly beat Brockway on their own in what turned out to be a hard-fought 4-3 victory for the Lady Beavers.
Volpe and Milletics combined to go 3-0 on the day, including the match-clinching victory at No. 1 doubles. By the time Volpe and Milletics got underway in that doubles matchup against Lady Rovers Selena Buttery and Morgan Pirow, all eyes were on them with the teams having spit the first six contests.
And, Volpe and Milletics finished off a Senior Night they may never forget with a convincing 8-1 win against Buttery and Pirow in what was the Lady Beavers’ first doubles match together.
DuBois also got a doubles win from the duo of Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister at No. 2.
The victory was much harder this time around compared to the teams’ first meeting in Brockway on Aug. 29 — a match DuBois won 6-1.
“It was the first time the two seniors paired up in doubles together and was just the second time they played doubles this season, and they did outstanding,” said DuBois coach Lori Sabatose. “The had great serves and returns, great teamwork and great communication —and hit the ball hard.”
Volpe got DuBois off and running with a quick 6-1, 6-1 victory against Pirow at No. 2 singles. Volpe also beat Pirow in the first meeting in straight sets (6-3, 6-0).
Brockway then pulled even when the duo of Hannah Zuccolotto and Macie Dixon bested Camryn Bailey and Maryclaire Malizia, 8-5, at No. 3 doubles — the lone doubles match to be a part if the first five matchups on the courts.
DuBois regained the lead (2-1) when Milletics finished off a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles against Lady Rover Emily Roush.
Howwever, Brockway again countered back with a win, as Taylor Rhed upended Lady Beaver Grace Askey, 6-3, 6-3 at third singles. Rhed was at No. 4 singles in the first meeting and dropped a 6-1, 6-2 contest to Milletics.
Brockway then took its lone lead of the evening when Buttery knocked off Jessica Askey at No. 1 doubles in best matchup of the evening. Askey won the first set 6-1, but Buttery stormed back with take the second 7-5 to force a third set super-tiebreaker to determine the winner.
Buttery jumped out to a quick 4-1 in the race to 10 points in that tiebreaker, only to see Askey win four of the next five to pull even at 5-5. Buttery countered with back-to-back points to go back up 7-5 before stretching that lead to 9-6.
Askey then fought off two match points, pulling back within two at 9-8, but she could get no closer as Buttery came away with the win on the ensuing point when Askey had a shot during a rally go wide.
Buttery’s victory avenged a straight-set loss to Askey (6-3, 7-5) in the first matchup.
Brockway’s 3-2 lead was short-lived though, as shortly thereafter Reed and Kister closed out their 8-2 victory against Rhed and Mackenzie Hook.
That win set the stage for Volpe and Milletics to secure the hard-fought victory for DuBois on their Senior Night.
“I am so proud of our girls for playing their hardest,” said Brockway coach John Hawkins. “I am extremely pleased with the mental toughness of Selena and Taylor fighting back in both matches and coming away with (singles) wins.
“It’s also awesome to see one of our younger doubles team (Zuccolotto/Dixon) getting a win. That should be a huge confidence boost for them. Overall, the team has made great progress this season.”
Both teams are back in action on the road Thursday.
DuBois travels to Punxsutawney, while Brockway heads north on Route 219 to take on Bradford.