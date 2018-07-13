DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Stars were unable to build on an early lead, as they fell 5-1 to Montoursville on the second day of the Pennsylvania State Tournament at Showers Field Thursday night.
DuBois took advantage of mistakes by Montoursville in the top half of the first inning, plating an unearned run to take an early 1-0 lead.
Chandler Ho and Dayne Bauman drew back-to-back walks to open the game, as Garrett Starr then reached on a fielder’s choice, as Bauman was forced out at second.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Gauge Gulvas hit a ground ball to short as it appeared Montoursville would get out of the early the jam.
The ground ball was misplayed by the shortstop, allowing Ho to score the game’s first run on the play.
Montoursville starting pitcher Jaxon Dalena limited the damage by stranding two runners on base with a strikeout for the third out of the inning.
The game remained 1-0 into the bottom of the third, before Montoursville broke through for two runs to take the lead.
Peyton Mussina got the inning started with a one-out single to left field, followed by Nate Ewing reaching on an error.
Dalena then drew a walk to load the bases with just one out in the inning.
Jonathan Zayas then hit a ground ball to short to score Mussina, but the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head, allowing Ewing to score the go-ahead run on the play.
Dalena was thrown out at home attempting to score on the play.
In the bottom of the fifth, Montoursville added a pair of runs to their lead.
Mussina once again got thing started with a single to left, followed by Ewing reaching on a hit by pitch.
After a fly out on the infield for the first out of the inning, Dalena drew a walk to load the bases.
Maddix Dalena followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Mussina to double Mountoursville’s lead at 3-1.
Keon Burkhead then reached on an infield single, bringing in Ewing to give Montoursville a three-run lead after the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Montoursville added an insurance run, as Nauman Amos led off the inning with a single to center and later stole second.
Amos came around to score on a two-out single to right field by Ewing as Montoursville took a 5-1 lead into the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, Chase Runyon got things started for DuBois with a pinch hit single to center, but a pair of strikeouts had DuBois down to their final out.
Ho then hit a two-out single to right, followed by a walk drawn by Bauman to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs.
Mountrousville relief pitcher Burkholder then forced a ground out to first base to secure the 5-1 victory.
With the win, Montoursville advances to the winners’ bracket final today at 7 p.m. where they will face Hanover.
The winner of that contest will advance to the championship game Sunday.
DuBois will face Hollidaysburg in an elimination game today at 1 p.m.
