DuBOIS — The District 10 Senior League All-Star Baseball Tournament opened with a premier pitching matchup Thursday night at Stern family Field as Carter Hickman and DuBois played host to Joe Tettis and Fox/Ridgway.
Both pitchers were the No. 2 starters for their high school teams in the spring — Hickman at DuBois Central Catholic and Tettis at Elk County Catholic — and the matchup lived up to the billing.
Fox/Ridgway clawed out an early 1-0 lead and took that advantage into the bottom of third before Tettis’ defense let him down as Fox/Ridgway proceeded to commit eight errors in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
DuBois capitalized on all those miscues to score eight runs, only two of which were earned, to come away with an 8-1 victory.
Hickman was dominant after allowing one run in the opening inning. He tossed the first six innings, giving up the one earned run on just two hits while striking out seven and walking a pair. Kaden Brezenski struck out the side in the seventh to finish off the win.
Tettis was saddled with the loss after allowing seven runs, two earned, on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked three.
With the win, DuBois advanced to Saturday’s winners’ bracket finals in the three-team tourney. DuBois will face Brockway Saturday at 4 p.m. back at Stern Field.
Hickman got off to a slow start and Fox/Ridgway pounced on the chance to take the early lead.
Vinny Azzato was hit by a pitch to open the game before Derek Beimel singled to right. Beimel was then erased on a fielder’s before Tyler Reed walked. Azzato then scored on another fielder’s choice off the bat of Tettis that made it 1-0 and left runners at first and second.
Hickman promptly helped himself get out of the jam by picking off Reed at second for the final out.
Tettis worked out of a jam himself in the bottom of the first as DuBois eventually loaded the bases with on walks by Hickman and Brezenski and a single from Brayden Fox.
Tettis, who had already got a big play from battery mate Erik Panebianco when he threw out Aiden Snowberger trying to steal third, stranded all three runners when Kosko flew out to left.
The score stayed 1-0 into the bottom of the third before DuBois finally got to Tettis.
After a flyout started the inninfg, Hickman reached on an error. A failed pickoff attempt by Tettis then allowed Hickman to race around to third.
Tettis tried to work his way out of another jam, striking out Fox for the second out. However, Brezenski came through with a clutch two-out single to center to plate Hickman to tie the game.
Brezenski took second on a late throw to the plate and raced home himself on a single by Kosko to make it 2-1.
Fox/Ridgway nearly got that run back in the top of the fourth as confusion hit everyone on the field.
Tettis flew out open the fourth before Levi Solada reached on an error. Hickman then struck out JJ Blessal looking and everyone on both teams seemed to think that was the third out and started walking back to the dugouts.
Solada was nearly to the first base bag when his coaches realized there were only two away and told him to get back to second. With most of the DuBois players in the dugout already, Solada took off for third.
DuBois’ Kaden Clark realized what was happened as he neared the dugout and raced out to the mound to pick up the ball, which held Solada at third. After a brief discussion, umpire determined there was in fact only two outs and permitted Solada to remain at third as they ruled he had not left the field of play before returning to the bases.
The incident proved moot in the end as Hickman returned to the mound and quickly struck out Shawn Gecci for the actual third out.
DuBois then capitalized on three more errors, all with two outs, in the bottom of the fourth to push iits lead to 4-1.
The frame starter innocently enough as Tettis retired the first two batters. However, Pyne then reached on an error to extend the inning. Snowberger followed with a bunt, and a bad throw to first by Tettis allowed Pyne to score and Snowberger to reach third.
That brought Hickman to he plate, and he reached on Fox/Ridgway’s third error in a row — a miscue that also allowed Snowberger to score.
Hickman then struck out the side in the fifth, giving him five Ks in a row in the game, before the DuBois offense tacked on four runs in the bottom half.
Kosko led off the inning with a single and was replaced by special pinch runner Neel Gupta, who took second on a wild pitch. Tettis got Clark to fly out for the first out, but back-to-back doubles by Trey Wingard and Garrett Frantz plated a pair of runs.
DuBois’ wasn’t quite down though, as a pair of two-out errors by Fox/Ridgway let two more runs to cross the plate to put DuBois up 8-1.
Kosko, Pyne and Fox all had two hits to lead the DuBois attack.
Hickman and Brezenski finished off things from there on the mound as the duo combined to retire the final 11 hitters of the game.
DuBOIS 8,
FOX/RIDGWAY 1
Score by Innings
Fox/Ridgway 100 00 0 — 1
DuBois 002 240 x — 8
Fox/Ridgway—1
Vinny Azzato ss 2100, Derek Beimel cf-p 3010, Erik Panebianco c 3010, Tyler Reed 1b-3b-cf 2000, Joe Tettis p-3b 3001, Levi Solada 2b 2000, Thomas Gilmore 2b 1000, JJ Blessal lf 200, Owen Tamburlin-Lang rf 1000, Shawn Gecci rf-lf 3000, Patrick Forester 3b 0000, Hunter Beelar 1b 1000. Totals: 23-1-2-1.
DuBois—8
Matt Pyne cf 4120, Aiden Snowberger 2b 4200, Andrew Green 2b 0000, Carter Hickman p 3100, Neel Gupta spr-2b 0100, Brayden Fox 1b 4020, Brock Smith 1b 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 3111, Cartar Kosko dh 3021, Tyler Chamberlin rf 0000, Kaden Clark lf 3000, Davey Aughenbach lf 1000, Trey Wingard c 4111, Garrett Frantz ss 2111. Totals: 31-8-9-4.
Errors: F/R 8, DuBois 1. LOB: F/R 4, DuBois 9. 2B: Wingard, Frantz. HBP: Azzato (by Hickman). SB: Panebianco; Snowberger, Frantz. CS: Snowberger (by Panebianco).
Pitching
Fox/Ridgway: Joe Tettis-4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Derek Beimel-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Carter Hickman-6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Tettis.