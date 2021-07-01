DuBOIS — Strong pitching and a potent offensive attack has proven to be a successful recipe for the DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team, and Wednesday was no different as DuBois captured the District 10 championship with a 15-0, 4-inning victory against Fox Township/Ridgway at Stern Field.
DuBois got its third dominant performance on the mound in three games, with Brayden Fox doing the honors Wednesday. The lefty tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking one.
DuBois pitchers have now only allowed one run on nine hits while striking out 24 and walking just four in three All-Star games (16 innings).
Fox was backed by an offense that scored 15 runs on nine hits — all by different players. Those nine hits came around eight walks and three hits batsmen, while errors also plagued Fox/Ridgway once again.
Fox/Ridgway had eight errors in an 8-1 loss to DuBois in the opening game of D-10 play and committed three Wednesday — all in the first inning — in wet conditions. The game started over a half hour late due to thunderstorms moving through the DuBois area.
With the win, DuBois moves on to the Section 1 Tournament where the only one other team competing is Titusville. The full details of section play are not yet known, but the two will likely play a best-of-three series next week to determine the Section 1 champ and who advances to states in DuBois.
“We have a lot of arms, and sometimes you don’t need to use them all, but when we hand a guy the ball, it’s his turn until he loses it,” said DuBois manager Evan Snowberger. “All three of our starters in the three games did well. They threw strikes, got the ground balls and the outs they needed while keeping their pitches (count) low.
“With the no mandatory play in the Senior League, I told the 14 kids to all be ready to go, and they were. We brought kids fresh off the bench, and they have been ready to produce and help the team. That’s good to see whenever you have 14 players battling each practice and each game for a spot.
Fox/Ridgway came out swinging Wednesday, with Erik Panebianco smacking a leadoff single against Fox. However, he was promptly thrown out by Trey Wingard trying to steal second, and it was all DuBois from there.
The visitors’ lone real threat came in the third with DuBois already holding a 6-0 lead.
Fox retired the first two hitters in the top of the third, but Panebianco reached on an error to extend the inning. Derek Beimel then walked while Tyler Reed legged out an infield single to load the bases. Fox halted the rally there, getting Joe Tettis to ground out to third to end the inning.
Meanwhile, DuBois jumped out Tettis for four runs in the bottom of the first to grab control of the game. It took DuBois three innings to score against Tettis in the opening game.
This time around, Tettis’ defense let him down early on.
DuBois’ Matt Pyne and Aiden Snowberger each reached on errors to start the inning. Carter Hickman then hit into a fielder’s choice where no one covered third for Fox/Ridgway and everybody was safe to load the bases.
Tettis then balked in a run before Fox plated another un when he reached on the third error of the frame. Tettis countered with a strikeout, but Wingard followed with a clutch two-run single to put DuBois up 4-0.
The hosts added on a pair of runs in the second.
Pyne led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch and third on a single by Snowberger. Hickman and Fox followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies to right to plate Pyne and Snowberger, respectively, to make it a 6-0 game.
DuBois then put the game all but our of reach in the bottom half of the third after Fox worked out of the jam in the top half.
The inning started innocently enough with a walk, fielder’s choice and a caught stealing that quickly have Fox/Ridgway two outs.
Kaden Clark extended the inning with a walk and hustled around to third on a single by Andrew Green, which turned over the DuBois lineup to the top. The flood gates opened from there as DuBois scored six runs with two outs.
Pyne plated the first of those with a single before Snowberger walked to reload the bases. Hickman scored a run with an infield single, while Fox plated a pair with a base hit to right.
A Cartar Kosko walk reloaded the bases before Wingard and Kaden Brezenski were each hit by a pitch to force home runs to push the DuBois lead to 12-0 after three innings.
Fox quickly retired the side in order in the fourth, recording a pair of strikeouts, before the offense ended things early with three runs in the bottom half to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
Pinch-hitter Garrett Frantz jump-started things with a leadoff triple to right-center. Tyler Chamberlin, another pinch-hitter, then scored him with a double to left-center.
Fox/Ridgway reliever Shawn Geci then got a pair of a groundouts, the second of which hit by Neel Gupta plated Chamberlin to put DuBois on the verge of victory at 14-0.
Two walks and a hit batsman proceeded to load the bases for Brezenski, who worked the third free pass of the inning to force hime courtesy runner Snowberger with the game-ending run.
DuBois is now only two wins away from returning home to play the state tournament on its home field, which was the goal when this group decided to join forces to play All-Stars this summer.
“This is the last year we have with the DuBois and DCC kids (together),” said Snowberger. “I told them first practice. After this season, most of you are going to be competing against each other the rest of your high school career. So, let’s go out with a bang and let’s do it.”
DuBOIS 15,
FOX TOWNSHIP/RIDGWAY 0,
4 innings
Score by Innings
Fox/Ridgway 000 0 — 0
DuBois 426 3 — 15
*There were 2 outs when game ended
Fox/Ridgway—0
Erik Panebianco c 2010, Derek Beimel ss-cf 1000, Tyler Reed 3b-1b 2010, Joe Tettis p-ss 2000, Shawn Geci cf-p 2000, J.J. Blessal rf 2010, Levi Solada 2b 2000, Patrick Forester 1b-3b 1000, Hunyer Beelar lf 1000. Totals: 15-0-3-0.
DuBois—15
Matt Pyne cf 2311, Tyler Chamberlin cf 1111, Aiden Snowberger 1b 2310, Brock Smith 1b 1000, Carter Hickman 2212, Neel Gupta 1001, Brayden Fox 2314, Cartar Kosko lf 2000, Trey Wingard c 1013, Kaden Brezenski 3b 2002, Kaden Clark rf 1110, Davey Aughenbaugh 1000, Andrew Green 2b 2110, Garrett Frantz ph 1110. Totals: 21-15-9-14.
Errors: F/R 3, DuBois 1. LOB: F/R 4, DuBois 8. 2B: Chamberlin. 3B: Frantz. SF: Hickman, Fox. HBP: Josko (by Geci), Wingard (by Tettis), Brezenski (by Geci). SB: Snowberger. CS: Panebianco (by Wingard); Brezenski (by Panebianco).
Pitching
Fox/Ridgway: Joe Tettis-2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Shaen Geci-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
DuBois: Braydon Fox-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Tettis.