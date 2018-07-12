DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Stars defeated Hatboro in dramatic fashion, 4-3 in 10 innings in the opener of the Pennsylvania State Tournament at Showers Field Wednesday night.
The three hour plus contest was a pitchers’ duel throughout most of the night, before both offenses got things rolling late and a pair of defensive plays saved the game for DuBois.
The first six innings were a battle between DuBois starting pitcher Garrett Starr and Hatboro starter Eric Thron, who both pitched six innings before hitting their pitch count limits.
Hatboro had a chance to take an early lead in the bottom of the first as a lead-off single to left by Jimmy Tooley got by the left fielder allowing Tooley to advance to third with no outs.
Starr responded by forcing a line out to short and then striking out the next two batters to keep the game scoreless.
The game remained 0-0 into the bottom of the third, before Hatboro brought across the game’s first run.
Tooley reached on a fielder’s choice, then advanced to second on a wild pitch.
A single to left by Andrew Lastowka advanced Tooley to third, as the Hatboro left fielder later scored on a wild pitch to give Hatboro a 1-0 lead.
DuBois looked to break through in the top of the fifth, as Keith Fatula reached on a catchers interference to start the inning.
Thron responded by striking out the next two batters, but Fatula was able to advance to second on a wild pitch and third on a throw to first on a dropped strike three.
Chandler Ho and Dayne Bauman then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two away.
Starr was then hit by a pitch, bringing Fatula in to score to tie the game at one.
Both offenses were held scoreless through the seventh inning, as the game headed to extras.
In the top of the eighth, DuBois used a two-out rally to take their first lead of the game.
Karson Fields reached on a fielder’s choice, as Gauge Gulvas, who singled to lead off the inning was thrown out at third on the play.
Fatula then hit a ground ball to third, but the ball was misplayed as both runners were safe on the play.
Cullen Corle followed with a RBI single up the middle, scoring Fields to give DuBois a 2-1 lead.
Tyler Newell then hit a single to left to score Fatula to give DuBois a two-run lead heading to the bottom of the eighth.
Mark Lee and Tooley drew back-to-back walks against Fields to start the inning for Hatboro, as DuBois then turned to Ho on the mound.
Lastowka followed by driving a single to right field to score pinch runner Fernado Delgado and cut the DuBois lead to 3-2.
After Ho retired the next two batters, Matthew Spector hit a two-out single to left field to score Tooley and tie the game at three.
With the winning run on third base, Anthony Liott hit a line drive to left, which appeared destined to be the game-winning hit.
DuBois left fielder Nate Farrell tracked down the line drive and made a game-saving leaping catch to send the game to the ninth.
Both offenses were held off the board in the ninth inning, as the game headed to the tenth.
Fatula was once again at the center of the rally for DuBois, getting things started with a one-out single to right field.
Corle followed by reaching on a line drive to third to give DuBois two on with one out in the inning.
A fly ball to center by Newell advanced Fatula to third, then Ho delivered a go-ahead RBI single to left field as DuBois pulled ahead once again.
In the bottom of the inning, Tooley led off by reaching on an infield single to second.
Lastowka then followed by driving a pitch up the middle, but DuBois shortstop Gauge Gulvas made a diving stop on the play and flipped to second to force out Tooley.
After Ho forced a groundout back to the mound for the second out, Benny Wilson worked a two-out walk to keep the inning alive for Hartboro.
With the tying run on third, Ho forced another groundout back to the mound to secure the thrilling 4-3 victory in 10 innings and send DuBois into the winner’s bracket.
DuBois manager Rich Petrillo said the first win means a lot state tournament.
“You don’t want to get in the losers bracket, cuz you’ll end up playing five or six games,” Petrillo said.
“Tomorrow is going to be important game too, but these kids showed today that they can come back.”
“I’m proud of these guys, they are a good bunch of kids,” Petrillo said.
DuBois will face Montoursville in the second round today at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.