TITUSVILLE — It took three full games to decide it, but the DuBois Senior League baseball team took down Titusville 12-8 Friday evening to win the series 2-1 to become Section 1 champions.
DuBois’ Brayden Fox was 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs — as he also picked up the win on the mound throwing three and two-thirds and allowing just two hits. Kaden Clark was also 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, as he was responsible for the team’s first run of the game.
“We had a couple lineup changes tonight to switch some people around,” DuBois head coach Evan Snowberger said. “Had a couple guys step up for us. (Kaden) Clark, we moved him up in the two hole and he produced well. His energy — he led us today. It was nice to see him do that.”
With Titusville winning the coin toss, DuBois started early as Matt Pyne walked to lead off and Clark hit his first double to set it 1-0 just two batters in. Clark later scored on a wild pitch to give an early 2-0 lead.
Titusville would score one run in the bottom of the first and then another run in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 2-2. But DuBois would score four runs in the top of the third as Fox had an RBI single to give them a 3-2 lead. A couple batters later and with the bases loaded, a high fly ball was dropped by the Titusville shortstop, plating two more DuBois runs. A balk then brought home another to give a four-run cushion.
DuBois tacked on two more in the top of the fourth after Titusville couldn’t answer. This time around, Clark hit another RBI double and Fox added yet another RBI single.
Down by six, Titusville made things interesting by scoring three more in the bottom of the fourth to cut the DuBois lead to three after an error scored the first run, a Kameron Mong single scored the second and a bases-loaded walk to Drew Wheeling plated the third. But with one out, new pitcher Kaden Brezenski was able to get two consecutive strikeouts to get out of the jam.
DuBois set a trend on the evening in limiting the damage, as Titusville stranded a dozen runners throughout.
“A couple times they had bases loaded and they did get a run or two across, but we did manage to get out and limit the damage, which was nice,” Snowberger said. “Bray started out throwing strikes. He wasn’t getting some corners but he kept battling and pitching for contact. Then Kaden Brezenski coming in and doing what he does — getting ground balls and pop-ups — it was good.”
Both teams had a relatively quiet fifth inning before DuBois was able to extend its lead to seven via a four-run sixth inning. Fox hit an RBI double deep over the Titusville right fielder to give a 9-5 lead.
Pinch hitter Davey Aughenbaugh then hit a line drive back to the pitcher to bring home another. Tyler Chamberlin then appeared to leg out an infield single, but with an errant throw, two more runs came across for a 12-5 DuBois lead.
“We have an approach,” Snowberger said. “If we stick to the plan and trust our hands, trust the eyes, we do put the ball in play. It was nice to see fresh guys come off the bench and they were producing.”
Titusville did not go down without a fight, as they scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to five. In the bottom of the seventh, Mong tripled to cut the lead to 12-8. But Brezenski was able to get Wheeling to groundout to end the game, giving DuBois the Section 1 championship with a 12-8 win.
Snowberger said he was proud of his team in being able to come back and win the two remaining games to make the state tournament.
“(Thursday) we had the tough 2-1 loss and then we battled back and won 12-3,” Snowberger said. “Coming up here to Titusville, it was a tough task to come away with the W. What we went through from game one to now, we’re very pleased.”
DuBois was also without Carter Hickman for the majority of the game.
“We had Carter Hickman go out early — he had a little knee issue,” Snowberger said. “It took a big leader by him to recognize he’s not 100 percent and I have nothing but respect for him to make that decision.”
With the win, DuBois will now await the Senior League state tournament that begins on July 14 that will take place in DuBois. Snowberger said it’s now or never for his Senior League squad with the teammates dispersing between DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic next season.
“We told the kids before that this is our last year together, with two different high schools,” Snowberger said. “I said, ‘Let’s go out and let’s do it.” I mean, why not us?”
DuBOIS 12, TITUSVILLE 8
Score by Innings
DuBois 204 204 0 — 12
Titusville 110 302 1 — 8
DuBois—12
Matt Pyne cf 4210, Kaden Clark rf-3b 4322, Carter Hickman ss 2000, Garrett Frantz ss 3010, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 3210, Brayden Fox p-1b 4233, Aiden Snowberger 2b 2200, Trey Wingard c 4000, Cartar Kosko lf 2000, Andrew Green ph 1010, Davey Aughenbaugh ph 1111, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-lf 3010. Totals: 33-12-11-6.
Titusville—8
Nate Stearns rf 2111, Ashton Burleigh p-cf 4200, Kasen Neely c-2b-p-ss 5210, Brett Schmidt cr 0000, Landen Wolfkiel cr 0000, Kameron Mong ss-p 5022, Drew Wheeling 3b-ss 3121, Hunter Thomas cf-c 4000, Caden Blakeslee lf 3111, Landon Baker 2b-cf-2b 3000, Noah Harrison dh 3100, Hunter Obert 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-8-7-5.
Errors: DuBois 4, Titusville 3. LOB: DuBois 7, Titusville 12. 2B: Clark 2, Pyne, Fox, Brezenski; Wheeling. 3B: Mong. SAC: Pyne. SF: Wingard. SB: Clark. HBP: Harrison (by Fox).
Pitching
DuBois: Brayden Fox-3 1/3+ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Kaden Brezenski-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Titusville: Ashton Burleigh-2 2/3+ IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Kasen Neely-2 2/3+ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Kameron Mong-1 2/3 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Burleigh.