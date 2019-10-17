DuBOIS — The DuBois football team will take the field at Mansell Stadium for one last time in 2019 as it hosts Hollidaysburg on Senior Knight for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Beavers (0-8) will honor their 18 seniors prior to the game, while it will be a freshman making his second start at quarterback that will look to lead the offense.
Cam-Ron Hays took over at quarterback last week on the road in a 62-21 loss at the hands of Meadville as he came in to replace senior Alex Kovalyak who went down with an injury in the team’s Week 6 game against Fort LeBoeuf.
In his first career start behind center, Hays went 12-of-24 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown pass to Chase Husted along with three interceptions against the Bulldogs.
The Golden Tigers will be looking for their fourth consecutive win over DuBois as they have won each of the last three meetings from 2016-18 by a combined 119-44.
Prior to that the team’s met from 2005-09 as DuBois won in 2005 (21-6) and 2009 (24-14) with Hollidaysburg winning the three contests in between.
Hollidaysburg (4-4) enters Friday night’s game on a two-game winning streak that came on the heels of four straight losses.
Dual-threat quarterback Bryce Martellacci leads the Golden Tigers’ offense as the junior is 46-of-79 passing on the year for 517 yards and a pair of scores along with six interceptions.
On the ground, Martellacci is second on the team with 425 yards on 86 carries for eight touchdowns.
Senior Trent Paddock leads the Hollidaysburg ground game with 537 yards on 89 totes and nine scores as 24 of its 27 touchdowns offensively have come in the rushing attack this season.
For DuBois, seniors Husted and Nick Dilullo along with junior Zach Shilala will look to be help out their quarterback in the game as the trio all sit in the top-10 in yardage among area receivers.
The trio have been a key part of DuBois’ passing game all season, as the Beavers are third among area teams with 205.0 passing yards per game this season.
Defensively, the home side will look to right the ship as it enters this week’s action in the area in points allowed per game, rushing yards per game and total yards allowed.
DuBois has surrendered 49.0 points per game in its eight losses along with 463.3 yards of total offense as 320.8 of those yards per game have come from its opponents’ ground game.
Turnovers have been the Achilles heel of the Beavers’ offense throughout the season, as they have coughed the ball up 26 times while forcing just 12 turnovers, as their -14 turnover ratio is 10 below any other area team as Curwensville sits second from the bottom at -4.
DuBois will then wrap up its season on the road against Brookville in Week 9.