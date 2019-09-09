DuBOIS — The DuBois football team, in search of its first victory, plays its first home game of the season Friday against Franklin, and the Beavers will have some extra special past athletes in attendance as the school enshrines the fifth class into the DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2019 induction class features five people — three standout athletes in Kimberly (Hanslovan) Marshall, Jude Pfingstler and Isaac Shaffer; a long-time coach in Samuel Richards and the latest legacy honoree in the late Duke Burkholder.
The new inductees will be honored at halftime of the game Friday evening. Here is a closer look at each new hall of fame inductee:
Kimberly (Hanslovan)
Marshall
A 2007 graduate, Marshall competed in volleyball and track and field for the Lady Beavers.
She earned three varsity letters in volleyball and was named the team’s MVP her senior year. Marshall made her name in track and field, though, both ag the high school and collegiate levels.
Marshall was a four-time letterwinner in track and field. She captured back-to-back District 9 Class AAA titles in both the javelin and shot put her junior and senior years (’06, ’07).
She set a D-9 Class AAA meet record in the javelin her senior year with a throw of 148 feet, 7 inches — a record that remains today. That mark also still stands as the school record.
Marshall was a two-time state medalist in the javelin, placing seventh as a junior before ending her career with a silver medal (143-1) as a senior. She also was named Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Female Field Athlete of the Year twice (2006-07) and was a 2007 John Klees Courier Express Memorial Sports Award recipient.
After high school, Hanslovan attended both Penn State University (main campus) and Clarion University. She competed in the javelin and both schools and set school records in the event during her time at each school.
Marshall graduated with a degree in secondary education – biology and earned a Masters in Technology Education. Marshall currently works as a biology teacher at Clearfield High School.
She resides in Luthersburg with her husband Steve Marshall.
Marshall was nominated by Tom Shade and Justin Marshall.
Jude Pfingstler
Pfingstler, a 1996 graduate, was a four-year starter as a guard on the DuBois boys basketball team. He scored 1,031 points in his career, a total that ranks fourth in school history.
Pfingstler was a two-time District 9 Class AAAA League All-Star honoree and was named to the Tri-County Sunday All-Star team three teams. He was named DuBois’ team MVP as a senior in 1996.
After graduating high school, Pfingstler attended Stonehill College in Massachusetts, where he played basketball for four years. He earned a degree in marketing and is currently the president of Atlas Pressed Metals in DuBois.
He lives in DuBois with his wife Lisa and their four children: Tyler, Avery, Emma and Jordan.
Pfingstler was nominated by Roger Collins, who was his high school coach.
Samuel Richards
Richards, a 1955 DuBois High School graduate, returned to his alma mater as a coach and eventually guided three different sports programs.
He started his coaching career at DuBois in 1964, where he helped restore the cross country program after it has been disbanded in the 1940s. He led the program for 11 years (1964-75) — a time that spanned the merger and creation of the current DuBois Area School District.
Under his guidance, the team won three consecutive District 9 A Championships (1965-67), which happened to be the first three years of the new DuBois school district. He massed a record of 45-59-1.
During that same time, Richards also coached the boys track program for eight years (1964-1971). He won a pair of D-9 Class A championships in 1967 and and 1968. He posted a 23-10 record as coach as DAHS coach.
Richards’ final coaching position at DuBois was a historical one, as he was named the first coach of the newly created girls track program in 1976.
He led the Lady Beavers for 13 seasons (1976-88), amassing a record of 70-62-1. The DuBois girls won three District 9 Class AAA team championships during his tenure (1979, 1980, 1982).
Richards is a retired educator from the DuBois Area School District and resides in DuBois his wife Sandra. They have three children: Rebecca, Sam and Daniel.
He was nominated by Tom Shade.
Isaac Shaffer
Shaffer, a 1991 graduate, was a three-sport standout for the Beavers who completed in soccer, wrestling and tennis. He earned a total of 10 varsity letters among those three sports.
Shaffer was a three-time lettermen in soccer (1988-90) and was named an Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star in each of those three seasons. DuBois captured the D-9 Class AAA title his senior season in 1990.
On the wrestling mat, Shaffer collected two varsity letters (1990-91). He was named the team’s MVP in 1991, with DuBois winning the D-9 Class AAA team crown that season.
As good as he was in those two sports, Shaffer made a name for himself on the tennis court. He was a four-year starter (1988-91) and ended his career as a four-time D-9 champion. — once in doubles (1988) and three times in singles (1989-91). Shaffer went on to compete at states each those four years.
To this date, Shaffer is the only District 9 male or female player to accomplish that feat (four-time district champ in either singles or doubles).
Shaffer, who was named the team MVP in 1991, compiled a singles record of 60-4 as a Beaver.
After graduating high school, Shaffer attended Bloomsburg University and Grove City College where he participated in tennis and won individual championships. He earned his degree in business marketing management.
Currently, Shaffer is owner of a home building company in Florida. He lives in Tampa with his wife Martha and their son Lukas.
Shaffer was nominated by Matt Meredith.
Duke Burkholder
For 16 years, Burholder walked the sidelines and guided some of the most successful football teams DuBois has seen. His leadership, dedication, disciplined program and love of his players made his teams some of the most respected and heralded on and off the field in Western Pennsylvania.
Burkholder began his coaching career and teaching physical education at DuBois in 1949, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impression. His first team went 9-1 and captured Big 3 and Western Conference championships.
His 1952 squad went 9-0, and to this day, is the only DuBois football team to finish a season with no losses or ties. He finished his career with a record of 88-60 and led the Beavers to seven outright Big 3 championships.
Along the way, he had the opportunity to coach many of DuBois’ most iconic football talent like Harry “Sooner” Wray, Sam Valentine, Don Gilbert and Gene Mikelonis. With his guidance, not only were they able to achieve greatness, but Burkholder received numerous coaching honors along the way.
Burkholder was invited to lecture at various prestigious football clinics throughout the country. In 1954, he was honored by becoming the first high school coach in Pennsylvania to be appointed to the staff of the National Football Clinic.
Burkholder passed away in 1984 and is survived by his wife Ruth and their three daughters: Sally deNeuf, Dixie Moulthrop and Toni McCowin. Moulthrop is expected to stand in her her father Friday night during the ceremony.
Hall of Fame Information
Each inductee or representative will be presented with their own personal crystal trophy of recognition.
A large Hall of Fame plaque featuring the names of each year’s inductees will also be placed outside the high school gym in the back hallway.
Anyone from the general public can nominate a person for the Hall of Fame committee to consider in one of four categories that include:
• Outstanding individual athletic achievement.
• Outstanding coaching achievement.
• Outstanding team achievement.
• Outstanding contribution/service by a school official.
The other main criteria for candidacy is that the nominee (athlete) must have graduated from DAHS at least 10 years prior to nomination, while other candidates must be removed from employment of the district for at least five years.
Also, all nominees must have been involved in athletics at DuBois Area High School, which was officially established in 1965 when Reynoldsville and Sykesville merged with DuBois.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was spearheaded by John Wayne — a long-time teacher and a coach in the DuBois Area School District — and was embraced by many within the school district.
The legacy category was added as a way to honor those involved in DuBois athletics before the merger and creation of the current DuBois Area High School in 1965.
The 2018-19 DAHS Sports Hall of Fame Committee was comprised of Wayne, Roger Collins, Andy Edinger, Chuck Ferra, Pam Murdock, Chuck Pasternak, Scott Sullivan, Albert Varacallo and Brian Weible.