DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School will enshrine its fourth class into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame during halftime of the varsity football game Friday night against Clearfield, marking the second time in three years the ceremonies will take place against the rival Bison in the season opener.
The 2018 induction class features three standout athletes who starred in the mid to late 1990s in Daria (Diaz) Smith, Shawn Hanzely and Justin Marshall; a former long-time coach and athletic director in Pam Murdock and the latest legacy honoree — Gene Mikelonis.
Here is a closer look at each new inductee:
Daria (Diaz) Smith
A 1996 graduate, Smith competed in cross and track and field during her time at DuBois and earned four varsity letters in each sport.
In cross country, Smith was a two-time District 9 Class AAA individual champion (freshman, senior years) and was a runner-up as a sophomore. She also competed at the state meet three times with her best finish being 22nd her senior year.
Smith collected even more hardware on the track, ending her stellar Lady Beaver career as a six-time District 9 Class AAA champ.
She won two gold medals in the 1,600, setting District 9 Meet and school records in the event. Smith also was a four-time district champ in the 3,200 and held the school record in that event as well.
After graduation, Smith attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania where she ran cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track. She earned a BS in Communication Sciences and Disorders and later added a Masters in Communication Sciences and Disorders in speech language pathology.
Smith, who works as a speech language pathologist, currently lives in Wendell, N.C. with her husband Charlie and their two children, Brody and Gianna.
Smith was nominated by her high school coach Scott Sullivan.
Shawn Hanzely
Hanzely, a 1998 graduate, was a three-sport athlete who participated in football, basketball and track and field.
In football, he was was a member of three District 9 AAAA League Championship teams, two District 9 League All-Star Tteams, three Allegheny Football Conference All-Star teams, and three Tri-County All-Star teams — earning Player of the Year honors in 1996 and 1997.
Hanzely ran for more than 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns in his Beavers’ career.
On the hardwood, Hanzely helped lead the Beavers to the 1998 District 9 AAAA Championship as a senior. He was twice named a District 9 League and Tri-County All-Star and scored over 500 points.
After graduating high school, Hanzely attended Slippery Rock University where he played football and earned a degree in sports management.
Part-owner of Hanzely’s Greenhouse, Hanzely lives in DuBois with his wife Joeylyn and their children: Jaxson, Thacher and Quinah.
He was nominated by Mr. Don Reid.
Justin Marshall
Marshall, a 2000 graduate, also was a three-sport athlete, competing in football, track and field and baseball for the Beavers, earning a total of six varsity letters.
On the gridiron, Marshall was a member of two District 9 AAAA League Championship teams. he still owns several school rushing records, including yards in a game (339), rushing yards in a season (2,024), career rushing yards (3,534), touchdowns in a season (29) and career all-purpose yards (5,150).
During his career, he was named to two District 9 League All-Star teams, two Allegheny Football Conference All-Star teams, and two Tri-County All-Star teams — including being named Player of the Year in 1998 and 1999. Marshall also was named the Tri-County Player of the Decade for the 1990s.
Marshall also holds the distinction of being named a Third Team Associated Press All-State football player in 1999.
On the track, Marshall won two gold medals at the 1999 District 9 Class AAA Championships — claiming the 100 dash while also running a leg on the Beavers’ victorious 4x100 relay squad.
On the baseball diamond, he used his speed to help the Beavers capture the 2000 D-9 Class AAA title.
After graduation, Marshall attended Lock Haven University where he played football and earned a degree in secondary education in the field of social studies.
Marshall currently is a teacher in the DuBois Area School District and head coach of the varsity football team. He lives in DuBois with his wife Amy and their children Ava and Max.
Marshall was nominated by Derek Marshall.
Pam Murdock
Murdock, a 1971 DuBois graduate, attended Lock Haven University where she received a degree in health and physical education.
A few years after graduating college, Murdock took over as the head varsity girls basketball coach — a position she held for 16 years (1977-1993). She amassed a record of 197-155, with those 197 wins still standing as the most wins in school history by a coach.
The Lady Beavers won seven District 9 championships and four Laurel League championships during her tenure. Her 1988 team finished 22-5 and lost to the undefeated mythical National Champions Altoona by only seven points in the western semifinals in the state playoffs.
In 2003, Murdock took over the position of athletic director and was named the 2012 Pennsylvania Region 3 Athletic Director of the Year.
Murdock is now retired and living in DuBois.
She was nominated by Amy Kessler and Suzie Sullivan.
Gene Mikelonis
From 1952 to 1955, DuBois fans bared witness to arguably the greatest all-around DuBois High School athlete. Eugene “Gene” Mikelonis was a three-sport star (football, basketball, baseball) who established statistics and accomplishments which would be difficult to match in any era.
In 1952, Mikelonis earned the starting quarterback spot as a sophomore on the Beavers’ first undefeated, untied team in school history, and he quickly earned the nickname of the “DuBois Express.” Over his three years, the football team compiled a 26-2 record
He moved into the halfback position his sophomore year and continued to run through and around his opponents. He ran for over 3,000 career yards and scored 430 career points (60 Touchdowns and 70 PATs).
Mikelonis’ gridiron accomplishments go far beyond the numbers, though. During his three years, he earned first team District 9 All-Star Football Team status each year, first team honors for the Associated Press and United Press International All-State Teams his junior and senior years (the 1st Pennsylvania football player to accomplish the feat), and All-American status for two years — Honorable Mention his junior year and Fifth Team his senior year.
On the basketball court, Mikelonis earned three varsity letters. He led the teams in scoring as a sophomore and finished with 722 career points. He earned District 9 All-Star honors all three years, making the First Team as a junior and senior.
Mikelonis played baseball for four years at DuBois, spending time at second base, third base and in the outfield. He ended his Beavers’ career with a .348 batting average.
After graduating, Mikelonis attended West Point where he participated in football and track. He earned a degree in general engineering, then continued his education at Penn State where he earned a Masters Deree in mathematics.
Throughout his professional career, Mikelonis worked in the fields of computer systems and software development across the country.
Mikelonis currently resides in Hamilton, Ohio. He has two girls (Cindy and Michelle), four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Hall of Fame Information
Each inductee or representative will be presented with their own personal crystal trophy of recognition.
A large Hall of Fame plaque featuring the names of each year’s inductees will also be placed outside the high school gym in the back hallway.
Anyone from the general public can nominate a person for the Hall of Fame committee to consider in one of four categories that include:
• Outstanding individual athletic achievement.
• Outstanding coaching achievement.
• Outstanding team achievement.
• Outstanding contribution/service by a school official.
The other main criteria for candidacy is that the nominee (athlete) must have graduated from DAHS at least 10 years prior to nomination, while other candidates must be removed from employment of the district for at least five years.
Also, all nominees must have been involved in athletics at DuBois Area High School, which was officially established in 1965 when Reynoldsville and Sykesville merged with DuBois.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was spearheaded by John Wayne — a long-time teacher and a coach in the DuBois Area School District — and was embraced by many within the school district.
