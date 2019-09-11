DuBOIS — The DuBois boys soccer team was unable to convert on any of its 19 shots as they were shutout 6-0 by visiting Hollidaysburg Tuesday.
Only five of those 19 shots were on goal, as Golden Tiger goalkeeper Evan Shale was able to turn away all five to preserve the clean sheet.
On the other end, Hollidaysburg finished the game with 16 shots, as it found the back of the net on six of them.
The teams traded scoring chances in the early going before the Golden Tigers broke through in the 11th minute.
Braden Callahan sent a pass to Jacob Roach inside the box, as Callahan made a run and made himself available for the give-and-go pass.
Roach got the pass through to Callahan, who found the back of the net for the eventual game-winning goal at the 10:07 mark of the first half.
The game remained 1-0 for most of the opening half before the away side was able to convert on a set piece to double its lead.
Hollidaysburg earned a corner in the 33rd minute as Ryan Frank took the kick and delivered a looping cross into the middle of the box.
The ball was deflected straight to Shushant Dahal, who headed the ball into the net to bring the score to 2-0.
The Beavers looked to cut the deficit in half late in the half, as they had three shots in the final two minutes of the half.
The final chance came in the final 10 seconds, as Nick Graeca connected with Justin Kalgren on a through ball into the box.
Kalgren fired a low shot towards the near post, but the ball rolled just wide as time expired on the half with the home side still facing a two-goal deficit.
“Against Punxsy last week from the start of the game we controlled the pace and we just controlled everything,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said. “Start of the game tonight we just didn’t have that and it showed, the first 10 or 15 minutes of the game I knew we were going to be in trouble.”
Hollidaysburg continued to apply the pressure early in the second half, as Callahan tallied his second goal of the afternoon in the 45th minute.
The sophomore fired a shot from the side of the box that sailed over Beaver goalkeeper Cullen McAllister and into the far upper-90 to bring the score to 3-0 just 4:45 into the second half.
DuBois responded with one of its more furious offensive attacks over the next several minutes, as the home side five shots over a span of six minutes and change.
The last of those shots came from Brayton Sedor, as the sophomore settled a ball just inside the top of the box and got off a shot that sailed over the head of Shale, who was slightly off his line on the play.
The ball, however, sailed inches too high and clanged off the crossbar and back into play, as the Golden Tigers were able to clear the danger and preserve their three-goal lead.
With the score still at 3-0, the Beavers add a pair of prime opportunities to cut into the lead near the midway point of the second half.
The first came when Nolan Bussell made a long run down the far side and into the box, firing a shot towards the near post.
Shale charged off his line on the play and was able to get just enough of the shot to deflect it inches wide of the post.
The save led to back-to-back Beavers’ corners, as the second of which led to a header by Thaddeus Slima that sailed wide.
The second of the prime scoring opportunities came in the 61st minute as Graeca made a run around a pair of Hollidaysburg defenders and sent a through ball into the box to Sedor.
Sedor had an open look on goal, but got under the shot as it sailed well over the crossbar and it remained a three-goal game.
“That’s something we’ve been working on a bit, just trying to put away our chances that we are getting and if we don’t put away the chances we get then the rest of it doesn’t matter,” Erickson said.
Off the ensuing goal kick, the Golden Tigers carried the ball down field as the possession eventually ended with Dahal finding the back of the net for the second time at the 20:56 mark of the second half.
Less than four minutes later, Roach fired a tough-angle shot inside the far post and underneath a diving McAllister to bring the score to 5-0 in the 65th minute.
Another set piece goal gave Hollidaysburg a six-goal advantage, as another corner by Frank eventually found its way to an open Dilan Wasney at the back post for a tap-in goal.
“We’re just struggling to find heart, we just don’t play with a lot of energy and motivation,” Erickson said.
“We just don’t have to seem to have that one player that gets everybody motivated, we have a couple that are trying, it’s just not contagious enough at this point.”
DuBois fell to 1-4 with the loss and is back in action Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic at 4 p.m.