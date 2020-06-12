DuBOIS — Two-out production proved to be the difference for DuBois as it topped the Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers 8-0 in a Federation League matchup Thursday evening at Showers Field.
Of the Rockets’ eight runs on the day, six were plated with two outs, as DuBois moved to 3-0 with the win as it is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the league alongside Brookville, as it knocked Pulaski from the ranks of the unbeaten Thursday.
“We’ve gotten quite a bit of that (two-out RBIs) early on in the year and if we get an extra out we’ve taken advantage of it,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “Whenever we get in good hitters counts we are swinging aggressively and I think today was the first we have seen extra-base production so I think guys are starting to get their timing together.”
After a scoreless first inning and a half, Zane Morgan kickstarted the bottom of the second for the home side by doubling into the right-center field gap.
Morgan then went on to steal third to move just 90 feet from home with nobody out, as PGP starting pitcher Hunter Dixon looked to get out of the jam by forcing a fly out on the infield followed by a three-pitch strikeout for the second out.
Dan Bowman then faced a full count pitch on the ensuing at-bat, as he was able to drive a single back up the middle to bring home Morgan for the game’s first run.
The Rockets then began to break the game open with a three-run third inning, as the top of the order got things rolling.
First it was Garrett Brown singling to center field, as Thayne Morgan, who doubled in the first inning, tripled down the right-field line to plate Brown easily.
Dan Stouffer followed by hitting a sacrifice fly to right field to chase home Thayne Morgan to bring the lead to three.
After a groundout to short, Zane Morgan got a two-out rally started by beating out a throw from third for an infield single, as Justin Sleigh followed with a single to put two on with two outs.
Luke Salvo then hit a bloop single to right to score Morgan and make it a 4-0 game after three innings of play.
The home side continued to add to its lead in the fourth inning as Clayton Read drove a one-out pitch into the right-field corner for a double before advancing to third on a groundout by Brown.
Thayne Morgan brought home Read with a single to center, beginning yet another two-out rally, as Stouffer then worked a walk to bring Sean Sleigh to the plate, as he lined a pitch off the center field wall for a single to bring home Thayne Morgan to cushion the lead to six.
On the other side, Austin Amacher gave DuBois four solid innings in the start on the mound, as he allowed just one hit while walking one and striking out a pair on his way to picking up the win.
The Huskers’ best opportunity to get on the board came in the top of the fifth against reliever TJ Gornati, as Dixon and Shane Coudret reached on back-to-back singles with one away.
After Ty Troxell laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, Ryan Gearhart worked a two-out walk to load the bases and bring up the top of the order.
Gornati responded by forcing the leadoff batter to groundout to first as Gasbarre took it to the bag himself to help preserve the shutout.
The game’s final two runs came in the bottom of the fifth as DuBois capitalized on a key error by PGP to bring the final score to 8-0.
Justin Sleigh opened the frame by singling to left field off of Husker reliever Blake Prestash, who later surrendered a one-out single to Bowman to put runners on the corners.
Bowman would later move up to second on a wild pitch before Prestash got Read to line out to second for the second out of the inning.
Brown followed by what appeared to be a routine grounder to second, but the throw to first base got lost in the sun, as the ball rolled to the dugout fence allowing both Justin Sleigh and Bowman to score on the play.
Gornati pitched the final three innings to secure the win for the Rockets, surrendering just the two hits in the fifth inning while walking one and striking out three.
DuBois finished the game with 14 hits from a combined nine players.
“This is a deep, talented lineup and one through nine if there is a runner on base we can expect to score, I think our lineup is going to be a huge cornerstone of this team,” Gasbarre said. “That doesn’t take away from what our pitching has done, because the three games that we’ve played we have allowed four runs and that goes to show how important pitching is.”
Both teams are back in action Sunday at 2 p.m., as DuBois takes on Brookville in at a site to be determined while PGP hits the road to take on Rossiter.
DuBOIS ROCKETS 8
PGP HUSKERS 0
Score By Innings
PGP 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois 013 220 x — 8
PGP—0
Morgan Billotte 3b 3000, Kyle Elemsky ss 3000, Matt Bailor c 3000, Eric Myer lf 3000, Kaison Rumsky cf 2000, Blake Prestash 3000 EH-p, Hunter Dixon p 1000, Shane Coudret ph 2010, Nolan Barr 2b 2020, Ty Troxell 1b 0000, Ryan Gearhart rf 1000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
DuBois—8
Garrett Brown 3b 4110, Thayne Morgan cf 4232, Dan Stouffer rf 2011, Sean Sleigh 1b 3011, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 0000, Zane Morgan lf 4220, Justin Sleigh 2b 3120, Gabe Bembenic cr-ph 0000, Luke Salvo c 4011, Dan Bowman DH 3121, Austin Amacher p 0000, TJ Gornati p 0000, Clayton Read ss 3110. Totals: 30-8-14-6.
Errors: PGP 1, DuBois 2. 2B: T. Morgan, Z. Morgan, Read. 3B: T. Morgan. SF: Stouffer. SB: Troxell 2. SB: Stouffer, Z. Morgan. PO: Bembenic (by Dixon).
Pitching
PGP: Hunter Dixon-3 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Blake Prestash-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Austin Amacher-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; TJ Gornati-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Amacher. Losing pitcher: Dixon. Save: Gornati.