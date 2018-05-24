LORETTO — It’s often said strong pitching and defense can neutralize any team.
The DuBois softball team used that recipe for success — along with some timely hitting — to perfection Wednesday to capture the District 6/9 Class 5A championship with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Central Mountain at St. Francis’ Red Flash Field.
The Lady Beavers committed just one error — a bobble in the outfield on a single that proved harmless — while making several above average plays in the field to hold the Lady Wildcats’ offense at bay. DuBois also scored all three runs between the third and fourth innings on six of its nine hits on the day.
The team effort was spearheaded by the team’s standout senior class of Danessa Allison, Kylee Bundy, Kacie Means, Molly Nosker, Lexi Ray and Sarah Snyder. All six seniors made huge contributions in the win.
Allison and Bundy combined for close to a half-dozen nice plays up the middle at shortstop and second, respectively, while Means threw out a runner trying to steal second in the third.
Allison also went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Snyder enjoyed a perfect day at the dish as well going 3-for-3 and knocked in what proved to be the game-winning run. Ray added a RBI single.
The biggest contribution arguably came from Nosker in the circle. She missed the teams’ first meeting this season — an 11-7 Central Mountain victory in the consolation game of its annual tournament back on April 28.
The Lady Wildcats scored 11 runs on 12 hits in that first matchup, but Nosker limited them to just two runs on seven hits in a complete-game effort Wednesday. Nosker took a shutout into the sixth before Madi Knepp broke that up with a one-out, two-run home run to center that made things interesting.
Central Mountain put two on with one out in the seventh on a pair walks. However, a huge defensive play fittingly ended the game as Nosker snagged a line drive up the middle by Josie Dersham and doubled off courtesy runner Alexis Strouse at first to end the game. Nosker allowed the two earned runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking three.
Nosker’s play not only gave the Lady Beavers the District 6/9 title but also a trip to the PIAA playoffs with District 10 not having a representative this year as part of the District 6/9/10 subregional. DuBois will be making its first appearance in states since 2014 — when the likes of the McKee twins (Cheyenne and Sierra), Raegan Hanna, Kaitlyn Beers, Rachael Henry and others made a run all the way to the Class 4A state semifinals.
“This was a really nice win,” said Molly Nosker. “We had a really strong defense the whole game, and I’m really glad they are all their to back me up. I’m really, really excited about going to states, and I think we can make it far because we have a strong team.”
Battery mate Means echoed her pitcher’s thoughts.
“We’ve grown up pitching and catching with each other, and it’s great we got this district title together (with Nosker) along with the other seniors. We’ve been together (seniors) since we were 10 years old, and it’s just great to enjoy this moment together.
Both teams threatened early in the game but couldn’t push a run across in the first two innings.
DuBois got walk from Snyder and Bundy in the top of the first, but Lady Wildcat Caitlyn Brush retired two straight batters to end the threat.
Central Mountain got a two-out double from Morgan Wetzel in the bottom of the first Nosker promptly got a flyout to ray in center to end the inning.
DuBois stranded a runner at third in the second, while Central Mountain left two runners in scoring position in the bottom half when Bundy made a nice running catch out into shallow right field for the final out.
The Lady Beavers finally broke through against Brush in the third.
Snyder led off the inning with a single and was bunted to second by Means before being erased when Bundy hit into a fielder’s choice. Bundy took second on a wild pitch and scored when Ray blooped a two-out single into shallow center than fell in amongst three defenders.
Maddy Ho followed with a single to center and took second when Ray just beat a throw to third. That brought Kaylee Sadowski to the plate, and the sophomore ripped a pitch up the middle. Ray trotted home on the single but Ho was thrown out at the plate trying to score as well to end the inning with DuBois up 2-0.
The Lady Beavers added what proved to be a huge insurance run in the third.
Allison led off the inning with a single to right, with Maddie Smith advancing her to second with her second sacrifice bunt of the game. Abby Lecker then lined out to short for the second out, but Snyder came up big with a clutch two-out single to left field to plate Allison to make it 3-0.
Knepp put the Lady Wildcats right back into the game with her two-run blast in the sixth. Wetzel, who was 3-for-3, led off the inning with a single.
DuBois bounced right back after the homer though, with Snyder making a nice running catch up against the fence in left field before Smith snagged a liner at third to end the inning.
The Lady Beavers tried to extend their lead in the top of the seventh as Snyder and Means reached on back-to-back infield singles to open the inning. However, Brush shut down things from there, getting a pair of outs on fielder’s choices — the second of which cut down a runner at home — before a foul out sent the game to bottom of the seventh.
Central Mountain tried to mount one final comeback, but Nosker dashed those hopes with her game-ending double play.
“It definitely feels good to win this one,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “I’ve said it earlier, but this senior group is a group I’ve been with since they were nine and 10 years old in Minor League. I coached them in the league and in (Little league) All-Stars and then we put together a travel team basically for this reason — to prepare them for the road the lies head.
“We had faith in them and know they are a good team. We had some ups and downs this year, but I think it turned around at the Punxsy game. We went from getting beat by Punxsy, 12-0 on a no-hitter, to all of sudden beating Punxsy (3-2) and realized, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ They have been on a roll since.
“It was really special to watch Molly pitch the way she did today. Then we got a couple key hits when we needed them — a couple others would have been nice though — and the defense played great. We told the team if we play errorless defense, we’ll make contact with the ball and make things happen.”
DuBois will now wait to play the third-seeded team from District 7 in the opening round of the state playoffs at a District 9 site on Monday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.