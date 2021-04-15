DuBOIS — Runs were a plenty at the Highland Street Field on Wednesday afternoon as the DuBois Lady Beavers hosted the Brookville Lady Raiders. After a back and forth first few innings, DuBois stretched things out before stifling a seventh inning rally by Brookville for a 15-10 win.
"We needed to get a win after we lost (Tuesday) night against Punxsy," DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. "We talked to the girls about concentrating and focusing. I'm glad we got a win."
Sarah Henninger, Morgan Pasternak and Allie Snyder each had two hits while Taylor Smith and Saige Weible had two RBIs.
DuBois started off strong in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single by Pasternak off of Brookville pitcher Ashton Pangallo to get things started. Three more runs would cross the plate as DuBois held an early 4-0 lead.
Brookville answered the call in the top of the second inning to take a 5-4 lead that included five singles in a six batter stretch off of Beaver pitcher Aleigha Geer.
"I was very pleased with my team today," Brookville head coach Carl McManigle said. "We had an inning there or two where we just had a few miscues here and there. As far as my team hitting, I was very, very happy with them. We needed a good game and I knew they could hit. And today was a good day for that. We just needed to have a couple better innings there where we gave up some runs away. But when you've got a team like DuBois, they're going to take advantage of that."
Emily Steel had a two RBI single, while Grace Matson and Julie MacWilliams each had RBI singles.
"Hats off to Brookville," Nosker said. "They put the bat on the ball and they made some plays."
The Lady Raiders lead would be short lived, however, as the Lady Beavers regained the lead in the bottom of the second inning as six more runs crossed the plate. After Geer led off with a walk, Henninger singled to right field and Geer's courtesy runner, Janee Waxler advanced to third. While Lauren Walker was at the plate, Henninger was caught in a rundown that saw Waxler head home to tie things up. Two batters later, Taylor Smith hit a single up the middle as DuBois regained the lead at 6-5.
Just like Brookville did in the top of the second, DuBois sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and led 10-5 going into the third inning.
"It was nice to get the lead and play with a lead because we haven't been doing a lot of that lately, either," Nosker said.
After DuBois added another run in the bottom of the third, Brookville cut the lead to 11-7 when Pangallo had a two run single to left field. That would be as close as the Lady Raiders would get to the lead for the remainder of the game, as DuBois scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and added another in the bottom of the sixth for a 15-7 lead.
The Lady Raiders made DuBois nervous in the top of the seventh as the entire lineup made it to the plate. Brookville scored three runs and drew four walks before a bases loaded groundout gave DuBois a 15-10 win.
"Overall, it was a win and I'm happy with that," Nosker said. "I think we still have a ways to go to where I think we are capable of being as a team. We'll just take this one step at a time and keep building."
Henninger did her job as a leadoff hitter for DuBois in reaching base in all five plate appearances, scoring three times out of the five.
"I thought Sarah Henninger was struggling here a little bit at the beginning of the year — my leadoff batter," Nosker said. "I think she hit the ball hard today. When she's on, she makes things happen. And she's super fast. I was glad to see that."
While on the losing end, McManigle said he was thrilled to see his Brookville team hit as well as they did, outhitting DuBois 9-8 on the day with eight different players racking them up.
"Putting the bat on the ball today was the number one thing for me," McManigle said. "We only had four strikeouts today. I'm very happy with that ... Going forward with this team, they know now they can hit the ball."
DuBois moved to 2-3 on the season and hosts Williamsport on Saturday.
"We've got a tough one now — looking ahead to Saturday with Williamsport," Nosker said. "They're a good program and they've got a nice team, which I don't think they've been beat. Hopefully this propels us into that, but we've still got to play better ... Overall I was happy. We'll take it, we'll learn from it and we'll move on."
Brookville falls to 0-3 on the year and hosts Brockway today. Although scoreless in the win column thus far, McManigle felt there were positives that they can take moving forward.
"It was just a good team effort all the way around," McManigle said. "We had hits when we needed them. We had some passed ball work and good base running today ... Now we've just got to tighten up our defense when plays could be made and should be made. Once we get that down, I told my girls we'll be ok and we're going to win our share of games."