ST. MARYS — The DuBois and St. Marys softball teams locked horns in a good old-fashioned pitchers’ duel Wednesday with the Lady Beavers’ coming away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
Senior lefty Sarah Snyder led that effort in the circle as she outdueled St. Marys’ Maura Fledderman. Snyder tossed a complete-game five-hitter, allowing just one earned run while striking out six and walking none. She did hit two batters.
Fledderman matched zeroes with Snyder for most of the game, with the decisive blow against her being a huge two-run homer to deep center field by Lady Beaver Maddy Ho. The blast also scored Lexi Ray, who led off the inning with a single.
DuBois’ defense made a couple nice plays to keep it a 2-0 game.
Snyder started a double play in the bottom of the fourth when she caught a popup off the bat Britney Shaw, then fired to first to double-off Sydney Eckert, who had singled.
The Lady Beavers (4-2) also got a huge play from center fielder Ray in the fifth. DuBois got Lauren Eckert caught up between second and third on a failed bunt attempt. Catcher Kacie Means fired to Maddie Smith a third, and Eckert tried to hustle back to second.
However, Ray had hustled in from center to cover the second base bag and tagged out Eckert to end the inning.
That played proved key as Maddie LeGry doubled to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Had that hit come in the fifth with Eckert on base St. Marys would have scored a run.
The Lady Dutch did score in the sixth as Sydney Eckert singled with two outs to plate LeGrys to make it a 2-1 game.
DuBois appeared to score an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Snyder came home on a single by Kylee Bundy. Snyder slid around catcher Allison Schlimm on a throw the plate and was called safe by the umpire.
St. Marys coach Eric Wonderling came out to dispute the call, arguing Snyder missed the plate with her hand. The umpire then called Snyder outs saying she did.
DuBois coach Denny Nosker said he then argued against that call since the umpire initially called her safe. He said the umpire told him he had to make a call on the play and ruled her safe even though he overruled his own call once Wonderling disputed it.
In the end, the call mattered little as Snyder retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to finish off the win.
“This was a nice win and good bounce back for the girls from a tough loss against Williamsport (Saturday),” said Nosker. “Maddy Ho had a big home run for us, and Snyder pitched very well again and showed a lot of composure in the bottom of the seventh after the disputed call.
“The whole team kept its focus and she (Snyder) got two outs on two pitches before finishing off that last inning with a strikeout.”
DuBois is scheduled to play at Punxsutawney today, weather permitting.
