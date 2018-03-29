BELLEFONTE — The DuBois softball team ventured on to a real field for the first time Wednesday in its season opener at Bellefonte, a game the Lady Beavers ultimately lost 14-4 in six innings.
The game was much closer than the final score might indicate, as Bellefonte took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fourth before scoring 10 runs over the final two-plus innings. DuBois also left the bases loaded twice in the game and stranded two runners in another inning.
Bellefonte, playing its second game of the year, jumped on DuBois starter Sarah Snyder for four runs in the bottom of the first.
However, DuBois answered right back with three runs of its own in the top of the second.
Lexi Ray and Lexi Smith were both hit by a pitch to open the inning before pulling off a double steal. Then with one out, Maddie Smith launched a three-run home run to deep center field to pull the Lady Beavers within a run.
DuBois had a chance to tie or take the lead in the third when it put two runners on with one out.
But, Bellefonte starter Lexi Rogers proceeded to strike out Ray and Lexi Smith to end the inning.
Holding its slim one-run lead, Bellefonte broke the game open with a five-run fourth and four-run fifth take a commanding 13-4 advantage.
Bellefonte then ended the game on the first pitch in the bottom of the sixth on a solo homer off DuBois reliever Tori Gregory, who threw just one pitch in the fifth to record the final out.
“That was the first time we were on a dirt this year,” said first-year DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We saw some bright spots but also saw a lot we need to work on. They have a freshman pitcher (Rogers) who is pretty good and throws around 62 (mph). She’s one of the Top 5 pitchers we’ll probably see all year.
“I do think it was closer than the score shows, with it being 4-3 going to the bottom of the fourth. We made some errors, and left the bases loaded twice where we just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
DuBois (0-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against Elk County Catholic at the new City Park Challenger Field.
