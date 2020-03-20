DuBOIS — Losing just a handful of seniors, two of whom were full-time starters, expectations ran high for the DuBois softball team entering the spring.
The Lady Beavers, loaded with underclassmen starters and reserves a year ago, went 11-10 and saw their season end with a 14-5 loss to Central Mountain in the District 6/9 Class 5A championship game. That came on the heels of a senior-laden squad winning districts and reaching states two years ago.
Gone from last year’s squad are starters Maddie Smith (shortstop), Abby Lecker (center field) and reserves Lexi Smith and Mia Geer.
However, head coach Denny Nosker welcomed back six starters in the field, his designated player and his his top three pitchers. That group of returnees features the only three seniors — Cate Gregory, Maddy Ho and Kaylee Sadowski — on what is still otherwise a young squad.
“I was very excited about this year, even with what we saw in the preseason in January and February hitting and then when got two weeks of practice in before they pulled the plug (because of concerns over the potential spreading of coronavirus),” said Nosker. “If it means not spreading the disease and getting a grasp of this nationwide it’s worth it. We’re just a small speck and not anything important (in that regard).
“I understand why, but I’m still disappointed, more so for the three seniors who have been playing softball since they were 10 years old. This could be it for them. They won’t get another chance (in high school).
“In college at least they are granting another year of eligibility if they want to come back, but you can’t do that with a senior in high school.
“We’re still holding out hope that if school resumes in few weeks we could possibly have a miniature season. I would take anything at this point if it’s possible, mainly for the girls who have put in the time, especially the seniors.”
As for the potential on the field product, the senior trio of Gregory (middle infield), Sadowski (first base) and Ho (right field/designated player) lead the way.
“Kaylee Sadowski is back for basically her third year of starting varsity at first base, and we anticipated good things from her,” said Nosker. “Cate Gregory as a senior was finally sliding back over her natural position of shortstop (from second base) and looked good in practice.
“And, Maddy Ho is in the best shape she’s been in, in years. You can just tell with her mobility in practice and the way she was hitting in practice. Everything then went off her bat was like a laser.”
Gregory and Sadowski would be joined in the infield by sophomore catcher Sarah Henninger, and juniors Taylor Smith (third base, .356 avg., 18 RBIs) and Lakin Smith (second base). Taylor Smith was set to return to action after missing the second half of the basketball season.
As a freshman, Henninger led the team in hits (33), average (.446) and RBIs (26) and didn’t strike out all year in close to 80 plate appearances.
Pitchers Aleigha Geer (junior, 4 wins, 38 strikeouts), sophomore Allie Snyder (2 wins) and junior Saige Weible (4 wins, 42 strikeouts) all return. Geer and Snyder were expected to handle most of the pitching duties this season, with Weible and Smith also seeing time in the circle.
The Lady Beavers’ outfield also all return. Weible (.349 avg., 15 RBIs) is shifting from right field to center, while Ho (.333 avg., 16 RBIs) takes over the reins in right full time again after largely being the team’s DP as a junior. She played in right as a sophomore.
Sophomore Lauren Walker, an all-state selection as a freshman, is back in left field. Walker, who opened last year on the JV squad, hit .419 (26-for-62) with 19 RBIs, 21 runs, three doubles and two triples.
Nosker will again be assisted by Dan Snyder, Matt Roush, Joe Sadowski, Brent Smith and Bill Swatsworth.
DuBois was to open the season today at Bellefonte but now awaits to see if any games will be played.
VARSITY
ROSTER
Seniors: Cate Gregory, Maddy Ho, Kaylee Sadowski. Juniors: Morgan Felix, Aleigha Geer, Lakin Smith, Taylor Smith, Emma Torretti, Janee Waxler, Saige Weible. Sophomores: Sarah Henninger, Rachel Radaker, Allie Snyder, Lauren Walker. Freshmen: Emma Delp, Alexas Pfeufer.