DuBOIS — Some athletes have the skills and mental fortitude necessary to start from the get-go when they reach the varsity level as a freshman or sophomore, while others must put in extra work to earn playing time.
DuBois senior Jordin Sommers is someone who fell into that latter category, and thanks to his hard work, saw himself go from battling for time at the junior varsity level as a sophomore to being a varsity starter in a span of two-plus years in the only sport he competes in — basketball.
“My sophomore year, I was scared to start out on the JV team,” said Sommers. “But, I decided to work my butt off thanks to my coach always helping and pushing me forward all the time. Now because of that I, am sitting at a great starting spot on our varsity team and improving still to this day.”
Sommers said his drive to work hard came from his father, Jeremiah Sommers.
“My role model is my father because he never had the greatest life growing up and got into very bad stuff when I was young,” said Sommers. “But, about four or five years ago he decided he needed change, so he moved to Florida. He is now having an amazing life in Miami with a great job. I still talk to him on a daily basis even though we’re thousands of miles apart.”
Sommers hard work at the JV level as a sophomore eventually earned him enough varsity time that season to earn a letter as part of a Beavers team that went 15-9.
Last year as a junior, Sommers turned into one of DuBois’ top reserves off the bench and was one of six Beavers to play in all 23 games on a team went 19-4. Those 19 wins were the most for a Beavers squad in 19 years and finished just two two shy of the all-time record (21) in program history since DuBois Area High School was formed as part of a merger in 1965.
Sommers scored 99 points on the season to go along with 50 rebounds, 35 assists and 14 steals.
That season also produced Sommers’ favorite game he has played in on the court.
“We beat undefeated Elk Count Catholic (52-43 at DuBois), and it is my favorite memory because it was my best game all season,” said Sommers. “I had never beaten them since I started playing them in 7th grade, and I had a lot of fans come up to me and tell me how good I did in the game.”
Sommers scored 10 points in that win against ECC and was one of three double-digit scoring games he had as a junior. He scored a career-high 12 points in an 80-49 win at West Shamokin a couple games after the ECC victory and also had 11 points in a 65-60 season-opening win vs. Clarion at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament.
Fast forward to the present, and Sommers was slated to be a starter this season. However, the Beavers saw their season opener scheduled for last Friday night postponed when Gov. Tom Wolf announced he was shutting down all youth and high school sports for a three-week period until Jan. 4 because of COVID-19.
For now, Sommers, along with his teammates, must wait to see if sports resume and they can return to play the game they love so much. Sommers has played the sport since he was in fifth grade and said it has always been his favorite.
“There’s always something going on, and I’ve looked up to LeBron James since I was young,” he said. “I like making new friends and having a bond with each and every teammate and coach like they’re family.”
Playing sports during the coronavirus pandemic has meant athletes have to adapt to different guidelines to do so — something Sommers said wasn’t easy in regards to basketball.
“I disliked the mask policy we had, and all the delays and cancelations of our games,” he said. “But, then my coach (Dave Bennett) explained that there’s always going to be diversity and struggles in life, and if this is the hardest thing we face in life, then our lives will turn out amazing.”
Outside of basketball and school, Sommers enjoys playing my video games and streaming them on YouTube.
Sommers is the grandson of Debra Leonard and has two brothers: Austin Mortimer, and Malachi Leonard. Mortimer, a 2019 DuBois graduate, played varsity soccer for four years for the Beavers.
After graduartion, Sommers would like to play college basketball, get a business degree for insurance and then move to Florida with his dad and work in his business.