DuBOIS — Despite a bit of inexperience, expectations were high for the DuBois boys volleyball team heading into the season before everything was halted due to the coronavirus.
Now, the one thing head coach Jason Gustafson’s team needs the most in time on the court in practices and matches, they can not get, as schools will not reopen until April 13 at the earliest, meaning now organized practices.
“Unfortunately we aren’t able to get them in the gym and play,” Gustafson said. “Because we are trying to progress them so quickly, losing weeks of play and practice is a shame.”
Despite losing a trio of seniors from last season’s team and having a handful of players with little to no varsity experience, Gustafson said his team was off to a strong start in the preseason.
Gone from last season’s team are Blaise Carney, Damon Olson and Rian Leamer, with the first two being the Beavers’ lone Mid-State Volleyball All-Star selections in 2019 after playing key leadership roles for the team.
“They were senior leaders who we hated to lose,” Gustafson said. “That’s a starting point to building a culture, which is what this team needs to turn the corner.”
This season the Beavers have six seniors on the team, two of which in Joel Puncheon and Adian Castro are expected to anchor the team behind their extensive varsity experience.
Sophomores Landon Gustafson, Weston Bacha and Chris Warnick are ell expected to play key roles on the team this year in their second seasons with the team.
Gustafson added he is looking to some of his first-year seniors to step up and contributed and noted all of his returning players were showing improvement in their game in preseason practices.
With the returnees playing well and a few of the new showing promise early on, Gustafson had high hopes for the season before it was put on hold.
“Considering the level of play and effort thus far, it’s one of the best starts to a season that we’ve had in quite some time’” Gustafson said.
The head coach said his first goal is to development a love of the game for his team, which will lead to commitment and hard work, as he said the entire team was enjoying their time on the court.
He added that he is looking for his team to improve each week and said they have the athletes they need in order to compete and hopes they get that chance.
“I’d just love to get back at it. For these kids, especially the seniors who’ve played for me for four years, it’s sad,” Gustafson said. Their senior year is arguably the most important and they may miss it.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Mike Blake, Adian Castro, Jayden Fulkroad, Jackson Pletcher, Joel Puncheon, Dakota Reasinger, Tyrese Williams. Juniors: Nick Erdely, Henry Haag, McKellan Jaramillo, Colten Robinson. Sophomores: Weston Bacha, Mick Dowling, Landon Gustafson, Chris Warnick.