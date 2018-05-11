DuBOIS — Things didn’t go quite the way that the DuBois Area High School boys’ volleyball team may have liked as the Beavers closed out their regular season with a three-set loss, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15, loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Thursday.
DuBois (7-5) did have its moments against the Marauders as it held several leads, including an 11-3 advantage in the second set, but just couldn’t keep the Bishop Guilfoyle offense at bay.
The Marauders rolled off nearly 30 kills in the match led by seniors Tyler Rumbaugh with 13 and Michael Burke with five.
Meanwhile, DuBois managed 16 over three games split nearly evenly between seniors Andy Weese, Zach Koren, Blaise Carney, Zach Carlson, Tom Hibbert, Josh Briggs and junior Damon Olson.
However, the big difference was in the ability to hold the ball and score points in bunches which Bishop Guilfoyle did well.
“We let them get six-, seven-, and eight-point runs,” DuBois head coach Tom Hibbert said. “Those in the game of volleyball, with rally scoring, will kill you and we just seemed to run into a bunch of those tonight. It’s a tough loss but, (Bishop Guilfoyle) is a good team and I’m glad we got a chance to see them here before the playoffs.”
The Beavers gave Guilfoyle a lot to worry about early as they stayed right with them through nearly the first half of the opening set.
DuBois fell behind slightly but drew back to within three, 14-11, before losing its teeth on offense.
After that, the Beavers scored five more points in the set, but none came on offense as the Marauders took the opener, 25-16.
The second set started entirely different as Olson, Koren, Weese and Hibbert all strung together some points from the service line to give the Beavers an 11-3 advantage.
Unfortunately, that didn’t hold together as a long six-point service run by Burke brought Guilfoyle back to within two, 11-9, while a seven-point run by senior Adam Spencer moments later broke the game wide open for the Marauders as they eventually went on to win, 25-16.
The Beavers fell behind again early in the third set and never fully recovered.
They were able cut to into an ever-widening margin and bring things back to within four points as late as 15-11 but just didn’t have enough in the tank to get any closer as Guilfoyle closed things out with the 25-15 victory.
“Hopefully we learn from this and have a couple good days of practice before districts,” Hibbert added.
