DuBOIS — DuBois secured a thrilling third-set victory before finishing off visiting Bradford in commanding fashion in the fourth set to secure a 25-15, 22-25, 28-26, 25-10 victory Thursday night.
With the match tied at one set apiece, the third set was pivotal as both teams looked to gain the upper and and each had a chance to do so with set-point.
With the set tied at 23, a kill from Kaylee Sadowski brought the serve back to the Lady Beavers and gave them set point.
Bradford responded with back-to-back points on a side out followed by an Alex Asp block on a service from Erica Marshall as the Lady Owls faced set point at 25-24.
A kill by Cayla Donahue followed by an ace from Alayna Cornelius gave the home side a second set point at 26-25, but Asp quickly tied things up with a kill to bring the service back to Bradford’s side of the court.
On a service from Leah Faulkner, Sydney Kaschalk came through with a pivotal block to give the Lady Beavers their third set point of the third set.
Kaschalk followed up the block with a kill off of a service from Cate Gregory as DuBois (9-0) took a 2-1 set advantage with a 28-26 victory.
“They did a great job of showing some guts and grit and putting their foot down and battling when they needed to,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “It was a good win, because I knew it was going to be a battle, they (Bradford) play great defense and are just a scrappy, scrappy team.”
The match was back-and-forth in the early going of the first set, as a pair of kills from Erica Marshall on serves from Sarie Yohe helped give the visitors a 8-6 advantage.
A kill from Sadowski then brought the service back to the Lady Beavers’ side, as the senior stepped to the line and rattled off eight straight service points to give her team a 15-7 advantage.
The run included a pair of aces and was aided by two kills from Donahue as well as a kill by Taylor Smith.
Donahue finished with 13 kills in the match, while Smith and Sadowski added eight kills apiece.
A trio of service points around two aces from Lakin Smith helped DuBois pull further away late in the set, as the home side finished off a 25-15 win on a kill by Kaschalk on Hannah Ray’s service.
The Lady Owls responded in a big way in the second set, as Lindsey Wind started the match at the line and recorded eight service points in a row behind five aces to help give her team an early 8-0 lead.
A four-point run at the line from Taylor Smith helped by an ace, two Donahue kills and a Kaschalk block helped get DuBois back into the set at 8-5.
The set remained tight the rest of the way, as a pair of points from the service line by Faulkner gave Bradford enough of an edge late in the set to help it secure a 25-22 victory and even the match at one set apiece.
“That second game was definitely frustrating because we didn’t play like we could have,” Gustafson said. “We played great in the first set and had we followed that up in set two it would have sent a good message.”
Just like the second set, the third set was tightly contested in the early going, as a kill by Taylor Smith gave DuBois an 11-9 edge nearing the midway point of the set.
The Lady Owls responded by winning the next seven points, including a six-point service run by Wind, who finished tied for the match lead with 16 service points.
Wind’s run included a trio of aces, as she led all players with eight aces in the match, as Laney Kahle and Asp each recorded blocks during the run and Marshall added a kill.
Trailing 18-14 with Bradford holding the serve, the Lady Beavers got a momentum-swinging block from Kaschalk to bring the serve back to their side of the court.
Gregory then won three points in a row at the line to help DuBois tie the match at three, as the first of those points was won on a kill down the line by Donahue.
The second was kept alive on a dive by Sadowski and later finished off on a kill from Kaschalk.
Late in the set saw a handful of long rallies as the teams battled for the upper hand before DuBois was able to capitalize on the fourth set point, the third of its own, to secure a 28-26 win to go ahead two sets to one.
The Lady Beavers kept their foot on the gas to start the fourth set, as Bradford started with the serve, but a kill from Donahue gave DuBois the first point of the set and the serve.
Cornelius then went on the longest service run of the night for either team, rattling off nine points in a row to give her side a commanding 10-0 lead.
The senior had three aces during the run, while Kaschalk continued to dominate at the net with three kills and a block during that stretch.
Kaschalk finished the night with an impressive stat line, recording a match high 22 kills and seven blocks to go along with seven service points and two aces.
Four of those service points, as well as both aces, came in the middle portions of the fourth set to help the home side take its biggest lead of the entire night at 18-4.
DuBois eventually finished off the match with Cornelius, who finished tied for a match high in service points with 16 along with seven aces, closed the night with a trio of service points behind an ace.
Sadwoski (10), Gregory (10) and Lakin Smith (7) all added strong performances from the service line in the win.
Cornelius’ final service point was finished off by Kaschalk’s 22nd kill of the match as the Lady Beavers closed out the four-set victory.
The Lady Owls remain the only team to have taken a set from DuBois this season, as it also secured a road win in four sets in Bradford Sept. 17 as the Lady Beavers’ other seven victories this season have come in straight sets.
“It’s great to get those wins, but I would prefer being in more games like this just to challenge them and see where we’re at,” Gustafson said. “Those are the character builders and the situations you need your team to be in so they understand how to win when their backs are against the wall.”
The Lady Beavers return to the court Tuesday for a match on the road against Elk County Catholic.