DuBOIS — When you plant a seed, you fully expect to see it grow.
And, that would certainly seem to be the case this year for the DuBois Area High School boys volleyball team.
The Beavers return five of their six starters from a year ago and have 10 seniors on the roster to compliment some of their returning juniors.
Most of the returning starters have also been with the team for several years and took their share of lumps that go hand-in-hand with the learning process.
That maturation is what DuBois head coach Tom Hibbert believes will set them apart from the DuBois teams over the past few years.
“We’re a much older team and most of these guys have played together since (they were freshmen),” Hibbert said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement from some of the kids,” Hibbert said. “So, I expect us to have one of the better teams, at least in terms of experience, that we’ve had here in a while. So, we’ll see how we play on the court.”
Among the returners are seniors Zach Koren, Donny Wentz, Tom Hibbert and Andy Weese as well as Josh Briggs.
The only player from last season that the Beavers don’t bring back is Drew Canter who was the lone senior lost to graduation last year.
“We liked to have him (Canter) pass the ball so he was a big part of our serve-receive,” Hibbert said. “But, I’ll certainly take having five of the six back. We also have some of the role players who came off the bench back so they’ll be able to come in and get some more playing time now as well.”
While that experience will be missed, some of the returning players haven’t just been shaking off the rust from an off-season of inactivity and it’s showing.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement from some of the kids,” Hibbert said. “Some of them are playing USVBA ball on a team from Altoona and it shows.The guys that have been playing are a little bit more polished. So, I expect us to have one of the better teams that we’ve had here in a while.”
Hibbert, who’s in his third season as the head coach, is actually in his third stint with the Beavers having been part of the team during the 1990s, 2000s, now in the 2010s and can speak from personal experience about some of those previous teams.
He sees some key pieces fitting into place.
One of those is junior Damon Olson, who will basically run the show for the Beavers this year as the setter.
“(His) maturation is big,” Hibbert said. “He’s done a much better job of spreading the ball around and getting all of his teammates involved. He’s doing a much better job of knowing when to set who and that’s important because you have to keep everybody involved and keep everybody awake. He’s done a great job of that already this year.”
Koren and Wentz have also stepped things up from last year.
“(They) play a lot of volleyball in the off-season,” Hibbert said. “And that’s something that you can see. When someone keeps playing outside of the season, those are the ones that you notice when you come back because they’re so much more improved than the ones that drop volleyball at the end of May and pick it back up again at the beginning of March.”
In addition to those three, Weese and Zack Carlson will see time as the middle hitters while Koren, junior Blaise Carney, Hibbert and sophomore Aidan Castro will go on the outside. Wentz will be the libero, while Olson will take up his spot as setter.
Still, DuBois has a host of others that could step in as role players as the season progresses.
DuBois will open the season this weekend at the Cambridge Springs Tournament.
A full roster was not available.
