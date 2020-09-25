BROCKWAY — Missing a majority of its starting lineup, the DuBois volleyball team got back to its winning ways Thursday night as its younger played stepped up in a sweep of Brockway, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18.
The match was played before a small group of fans, as the Brockway School District made the decision early Thursday to open up the volleyball matches with the legality of crowd sizes put into place by Gov. Tom Wolf in question. Both teams had a smattering of fans in the gymnasium
The Lady Beavers (3-1) came in fresh off a loss at Marion Center Monday night _ a match it also was missing those starters — while Brockway entered the matchup 2-0 under the direction of new coach Darren Morelli.
However, the Lady Rovers never got going in their home opener as they struggled in serve receive all night long. That led to DuBois winning a host of east points and kept Brockway from running any sort of offense.
DuBois’ Lauren Walker set the tone early when she ripped off a 14-point service run in the opening set to get the Lady Beavers off and running. The Lady Rovers found some footing early in the third set, but the Lady Beavers rallied from a 10-4 deficit to win the game and complete the sweep.
Walker led all players with 16 service points, including three aces, while adding a pair of kills. DuBois served up 16 aces on the night. Jeff Pfaff also had three aces to go along with seven points and four kills.
Teammates Leah Colville and Morgan Pasternak also scored seven points, with Colving dropping in two aces and Pasternak one. Colville added a pair of kills.
“We really didn’t handle the ball well right away, and we haven’t been,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “Monday night was a tough game and a loss for us. We’re just not sharp right now, that’s the big thing. A lot of it is energy and effort, and we’ve talked a lot about that.
“It was good tonight to just get back into a game and win. We picked it up a lot better at the end than we did at the start. We just need to get going again. It was nice have some fans too, because when you’re only cheering for yourself, it’s hard to get going. It’s felt like a scrimmage all the time with no one in the gym.”
DuBois jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead in the first set as Katera Patton and Colville each scored two points. Both of Patton’s came on aces. Brockway answered back though and used a couple sideouts and single points by Ciara Morelli and Mackenzie Webster to pull even at 8-8.
That’s when Walker took over.
She hammered home a kill for a sideout, then stepped to the line and rattled off 14 straight points. She had three aces in the run, while Colville and Patton each had kills. The huge run put DuBois up 23-8. The Lady Beavers won the set a couple points later after the teams traded missed serves.
The teams traded sideouts to open set No. 2 before Pfaff put together a 4-point mini-run — three on aces — to put DuBois up 8-3. Walker then added two points — one a Pfaff kill and the other on a tip by Colville — to make it 11-4.
Patton and Abby Geist Salone later added two points each, with a pair of aces from Geist-Salone putting DuBois on the brink of winning the set at 23-10. Brockway momentarily held off the Lady Beavers with a sideout and two points by Webster, but a kill by Patton for a sideout set up the Lady Beavers’ winning the set (25-13) on the serve of Rachel Radaker.
DuBois opened the scoring in the third as Pasternak blasted home a kill with Eden Galiczynski serving. However, Brockway quickly countered with a sideout and three points from Lauren Schmader to go up 4-1.
A 4-point spurt by Morelli then gave the Lady Rovers a 10-4 advantage. Morelli led Brockway with six service points, while Schmader and Webster each had five.
A missed serve gave the ball back to DuBois, which promptly got three straight points from Pasternak to make it 10-8. Brockway pushed the lead back to five (13-8) on two points by Webster, only to see DuBois take the lead shortly after when Colville put together a 5-point run that featured two aces and a kill by Pfaff.
A series of sideouts ensued before DuBois grabbed a 2-point cushion on a pair of points by Pfaff. Pasternak then finished off the set and overall victory by serving the final four points of the night. Maddie Crabtree secured match point when she pushed a shot down the line.
“They (DuBois) are very well coached, and I tried to tell the team they were going to come in prepared no matter who was out on the court,” said Darren Morelli. “Basic volleyball tonight, serve and receive, which we looked good at the first two matches, hurt is tonight. When you goive points to a very good team like that, it’s hard to come back.
“I did see a lot of energy the third set, and that’s what I was hoping for. They didn’t give up and I kept coaching, and I was happy with that.”
DuBois returns to action next Wednesday when it travels to District 9 power Clarion. Brockway hosts Forest on Monday.