DuBOIS — Things are finally getting back to normal for the DuBois volleyball team after it was forced to play without a majority of its regular starting lineup for two weeks.
Veteran DuBois coach Jason Gustafson finally had his full compliment of players back Monday night and worked them back into the lineup in a sweep of cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic. Those returnees saw their playing time increase Tuesday as the Lady Beavers made it two wins in two nights by sweeping visiting Brookville, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15.
Junior Bella Gregory powered the Lady Beavers with a big night on the outside, recording a match-high 13 kills — including eight in the second set. Senior Taylor Smith added five kills and two blocks in the middle, while juniors Lauren Walker and Ashlynn West chipped in three kills each.
At the service line, Eden Galiczynski, Radaker and West led the way as the junior trio combined to score 27 points. Galiczynski led the way with 10 points, while Radaker and West had nine and eight, respectively. Radaker also dropped in five aces and West two.
“Those girls had a day of practice and were back for the first time Monday, and my goal was to just to get them out there and play in a game a little bit,” said Gustafson on his missing starters. “We were rusty for sure in that one, but it was just little stuff.
“We played a lot better tonight, and it was good to see them more energetic. It was good to play three solid games and get those kids back more into a regular game (scenario). It was just a breath of fresh air to have the whole group playing in a match and together. And, they look forward to that as much as anybody.”
As for missing all those starters for two weeks, Gustafson said the team is focusing on the positives from the whole situation.
“In a weird way, it (missing starters) was a benefit because some of these younger kids who had step in got some huge experience being in there against Clarion (last week), which is a very good team,” he said said. “We really don’t look at it as a bad thing in that way.
“Obviously, it hurt us against Marion center and lost a match there we probably shouldn’t have. But all-in-all, it was a really valuable experience for (younger) kids, and they are going to challenge for time at this point now, which helps make us better.”
West opened the match with three straight points, including an ace, only to see Brookville counter with a sideout and two points from Ashton Pangallo to make it 3-3. DuBois then got some breathing room as Galiczynski rattled off four straight points to put her team up 9-4.
The Lady Beavers (6-2) maintained that 5-point cushion the rest of the set before eventually winning by seven points, 25-18, on a tip by Smith. Gregory and Smith each had three kills in the first set, with Smith recording both of her blocks.
The second set saw DuBois slowly build a commanding 13-4 lead.
The Lady Beavers opened the set with a sideout on a Gregory kill, then got two points each from Radaker and Galiczynski to go up 6-1. Gregory added two more kills in that stretch.
A 4-point service stint by Spinda, which featured an ace and kills by Smith and Gregory, quickly pushed the DuBois lead to 13-4. The scored slowed down some from there, as the teams largely traded sideouts the remainder of the game.
Galiczynski did score back-to-back points to make it 18-10 before the Lady Beavers later won the set on Smith’s serve. Galiczynski and Spinda each posted four points in the game.
Leading 2-0, DuBois wasted little time seizing control of the third set.
West opened the game with a 4-point run that featured an ace and two kills by Gregory. After the teams traded sideouts, Radaker ripped off six straight points to make it 11-1. Radaker had four of her five aces in that run.
Brookville tried to battle back, getting three points from Emaa Venesky and two by Taylor Reitz to get back within six points at 15-9. DuBois halted any thoughts of any further Lady Raider comeback with a sideout and four points by Lauren Walker to back up 10 at 20-10. Gregory and West each had kills in Walker’s spurt.
Two points by Spinda edged DuBois closer to the overall victory at 23-11. The Lady Beavers finished off the sweep a couple rotations later, getting a sideout to win the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.
Both teams are back in action at home Thursday. DuBois hosts Curwensville, while the Lady Raiders welcome Brockway.