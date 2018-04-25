DuBOIS — While its certainly a matter of opinion, by-and-large, good things usually happen as long as you don’t hurt yourself.
That was certainly the case for the DuBois Area High School boys’ volleyball team as it avoided a lot of the mistakes that have been causing problems this year to notch a three-set, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18, victory over Central-Martinsburg Tuesday.
The Beavers (5-3) cut down on service errors as well as many of the random unforced errors that have slowed them this season.
As a result, DuBois was able to stay in control of the match, falling behind only a few times, with none of those deficits deep enough to be insurmountable.
“We’ve been practicing a lot of things that we haven’t been doing right and I saw some progress being made tonight,” DuBois head coach Tom Hibbert said. “We served well, we released in defense and passed the ball well.
“We struggled during the early part of the year, but we did what we needed to do tonight. It’s starting to look like volleyball and playing good at this time of the year is what we want to see.”
The Beavers were able to use some play at the net to keep the pressure on Central-Martinsburg as seniors Zach Koren and Andy Weese accounted for 10 of the Beavers’ kills with Koren picking up six while Weese finished with four.
Koren also ended with a game-high 15 service points in the victory, including a run of seven-straight points late in the second set that not only brought DuBois from behind, but put it in position for the victory.
Meanwhile, the DuBois defense kept things in check as a three-point service run was the most that the Dragons managed during the game. They managed to do that three different times.
The Beavers played from in front for the majority of the opening set, leading by as many as six twice in the contest.
Both times the Dragons were able to trim the margin back to three with the final coming with DuBois on top, 23-20.
However, it never got any closer as the Beavers went on to the 25-20 victory.
The second set didn’t go nearly as well for DuBois as the Dragons not only stayed right with it but eventually opened up a four-point advantage at 17-13.
But a side out, followed by Koren’s string of seven-straight points flipped things over and set up Weese for a three-point run to close the set at 25-18.
Central-Martinsburg again gave DuBois some problems early in the third, climbing to within one point of the lead at 15-14 on a three-point run by senior Alec Madden but another couple of extended service runs by the Beavers was enough to push them to the 25-18 win.
DuBois will now travel to Altoona Thursday before returning home to play Farrell a 1 p.m. Saturday.
