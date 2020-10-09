DuBOIS — Call it symmetry at its finest.
The DuBois Area High School volleyball team not only picked up a three-game sweep over Curwensville but did it by identical scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-18, Thursday evening.
But, while the Lady Beavers (6-2) eventually took the win, it wasn’t as easy as it might have seemed.
DuBois jumped out to big advantages in all three sets but watched as the Lady Golden Tide nibbled away each time to close within as close as five points before DuBois finished the deal each time.
And, as might be expected, the matchup at the net had much to do with that.
DuBois finished with 33 kills in the match. Junior Bella Gregory led the way with 10, while senior Taylor Smith and junior Ashlyn West each had five and Leah Colville added four.
However, Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa certainly made her presence known as she finished with nine kills as well.
Those kills certainly allowed for some big runs of points on both sides as DuBois ended the three sets with four runs of at least four-consecutive points while Curwensville added a pair.
Gregory also had a hand in that as well as she led the Lady Beavers with 12 service points while West had 10. Curwensville’s Taylor Luzier also finished with 10.
The Lady Golden Tide took advantage of a pair of kills from senior Erica Buck in the opening set to break an early tie and put Curwensville up, 5-3.
However, following a side out, Gregory ran off six-straight points with the help of at least one kill from junior Lauren Walker to put the Lady Beavers on top by five.
That margin grew to as many as seven before Curwensville trimmed it back to five on a kill by Bakaysa to make it 20-15.
But that was as close as things got the rest of the way as DuBois finished off the seven-point, 25-18 victory.
The Lady Tide opened the second on a run thanks to some big play at the net by Bakaysa, first jumping out 4-0 before eventually going up, 6-1.
That turned out to be a short-lived lead as a side out and five-straight service points from DuBois junior Eden Galiczynski pushed the Lady Beavers in front, 7-6.
Curwensville took the lead a final time, 9-7, before the momentum swung back to DuBois as Gregory, West and Smith all put together extended runs at the line to put the Lady Beavers up, 22-13.
The Lady Tide again nibbled their way back to five points before falling, 25-18.
The final set was basically DuBois’ from the outset as it led wire-to-wire.
Still, despite falling behind by as many as seven points, a late flurry at the line by Curwensville’s Luzier cut the lead to just two at 19-17.
But that run turned out to be the final push by the Lady Tide as DuBois outscored them 6-1 the rest of the way to wrap up the victory.
DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg Monday.