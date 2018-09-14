DuBOIS — It’s been said that a rolling stone gathers no moss, and if that’s the case, there was certainly nothing growing on the DuBois Area High School volleyball team as it rolled to a three-set, 25-7, 25-14, 25-16, sweep over DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.
The Lady Beavers (4-0) wasted no time in setting the tone as they opened the first set by jumping out to a 12-point advantage, then kept moving forward from there.
“We spoke before the game about how we wanted to start off strong and carry that momentum not just through the first game but into the rest of the match,” DuBois assistant coach Brooks Carr said. “The girls are getting the hang of it now where they can ride that momentum. I told them that what we didn’t want to do was have a letdown in (the second set).
“We wanted to come out and make a statement in the first game then carry that forward and I think that we did a good job of that.”
One thing that the Lady Beavers did do was finish points.
DuBois finished with 20 kills as a team and had nearly as many aces with 15.
Senior Kelli Hoffer led the way with seven kills while also adding a pair of aces in limited playing time while junior Cate Gregory dropped in a team-high six aces.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals (1-2) certainly had some problems getting things started, as none of their seven points in the opening set came off a service.
Central Catholic was able to pick things up a little after that getting a handful of kills from seniors Ashley Wruble, Alyssa Bittner and junior Jordan Kosko, but never enough to mount a big response to the effort by DuBois.
DuBois also wasn’t hurt by some generous substitutions in the second and third sets.
“We know what we’re getting with in girls like Kelli Hoffer and Sydney Kaschalk,” Carr said. “But, it was nice to put Kalee Sadowski in there and let her swing on the outside and have Amber Gallina hitting in the middle and Brynlie Galiczynski hitting on the right side and see that we could play at that higher level.”
The Lady Beavers came out of the gate quickly behind services from Sadowski, Taylor Smith and Gregory, rolling to a 14-2 lead.
From there, DuBois simply managed to get two or three points off each of its turns at the service line as it wrapped up the 25-7 victory.
Wruble gave DCC some hope early in the second as she delivered back-to-back aces to open the set but it wasn’t long before the Lady Beavers tied things up and mounted some substantial runs off the service of Gregory and Hoffer, eventually building a 13-6 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals were able to cut the margin to five but that was as close as things got as DuBois took the second set, 25-14.
The third set played out much like the first two as DuBois built an early lead then simply outpaced DCC the rest of the way for the 25-16 victory.
Both teams will be in action again Monday as DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg and DCC plays host to North Clarion.
