DuBOIS — Some learning curves are slopes while others are more like right angles.
This season will be more like the latter for some of the DuBois Area High School boys volleyball team.
After losing several starters because of the COVID-19 quarantine last season, the Beavers bring back just five players with experience — juniors Chris Warnick, Weston Bacha and Landon Gustafson and seniors Nick Erdley and Colton Robinson, with any experience. And, and only three of those, Warnick, Bacha and Gustafson, have significant time on the floor.
Warnick will return to the floor as an outside hitter while Bacha will come back as a middle hitter and Gustafson will be an outside hitter on the right side.
Erdley and Robinson along with freshman Tyson Kennis and first-year senior players McKellen Jaramillo, a middle blocker, and Justin Kalgren, who will be the setter, will likely make up much of the starting lineup.
Senior Ryan Gildersleeve will also see time as a setter while PJ Wheaton, also a senior, could possibly see time as well.
“The learning curve is going to be short,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “They need to contribute right away. Due to the lack of extensive varsity experience in the lineup, I expect the first few matches to be a challenge. Not only to we play very competitive teams but we also have to learn and understand the game. It’s going to be a big challenge but the guys are working hard and having fun and taking on the challenges of learning a new sport.”
DuBois will have a smaller opportunity to make some of those needed steps as it lost a pair of games when Huntingdon cancelled its season because of low numbers.
However, as in most past seasons, the Beavers’ goals remain largely the same — learn and improve throughout the year.
“Our goal and focus is continuous improvement,” Gustafson said. “If we are better by the end of the year than we are today, then it will have been a successful season for us. I’m confident that it will be.”
DuBois will open the season today when it travels to West Shamokin.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ryan Gildersleeve, Justin Kalgren, Peyton Wheaton, Nick Erdley, McKellen Jaramillo, Henry Haag, Colton Robinson, Tucker Fenstermacher. Juniors: Landon Gustafson, Chris Warnick, Caden Wilmoth, Weston Bacha, Evan Fox. Sophomores: Aaron Webster. Freshmen: Tyson Kennis, Peyton Kifer, Noah Sawtelle, Alex Briggs.