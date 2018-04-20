DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School boys volleyball team used a big second-set start to springboard them to a four-set, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22, victory over Huntingdon Thursday.
The Beavers (4-3) fought their way back far enough in the opening set to send the game beyond regulation but just didn’t have enough to get them to the finish line as Huntingdon took the final two points to take the opener.
However, DuBois rebounded in a big way in the second behind a 10-point service by Donny Wentz to take an 11-0 lead to open the game.
More than half of Wentz’s nearly 20 service points came during that run alone.
“That was huge for us to get a little bit of momentum coming out of that tight first game,” DuBois assistant coach Jason Gustafson said. “After games like that, it’s either going to go one way big, or the other way big, it always does. Luckily, even though we had a little bit of a letdown in the middle of that game, that start was enough to hold it off.”
Part of that reason was DuBois’ play at the net which, while it wasn’t dominant at any point, was certainly effective when it needed to be.
Zach Koren led the way with 16 kills while Andy Weese and Blaise Carney each finished with six.
“After that first set, I thought we did a pretty good job at the net,” Gustafson said. “We knew that they had a smaller block on the outside that we could take advantage of with our outside hitters and I thought Damon (Olson) did a good job of getting the ball out there.”
However, DuBois seemed to be frustrated a little in the first set by Huntingdon’s big duo of Julian Groenendaal and Matias Berger.
The two combined for all seven of the Bearcats’ seven kills as well as seven service points and all three aces.
The Beavers fell behind by five fairly early but eventually tied things up at 16-16 and again at 20-20.
Huntingdon pushed things to the brink behind a four-point service from Andrew Cooper, but DuBois rallied again to tie the set at both 24-24 and 25-25.
But, a sideout, followed by a kill from Groenendaal gave the Bearcats the victory.
DuBois came storming back in the second set behind Wentz’s service run before allowing Huntingdon to close to within five at 16-11.
However, the Beavers were able to keep the margin at a five-point minimum the rest of the way before eventually winning, 25-17.
The final two sets were both back-and-forth affairs with one side holding a lead before the other rallied to tie or take an advantage of their own.
In the third, DuBois trailed by two, 21-19, before a strong, five-point service run from Carney eventually gave them a 25-21 victory.
The final set came down to the wire as well, with the game tied at 22-22 before DuBois recovered the ball, scoring the final three points to take the victory.
The Beavers will now host Central (Martinsburg) Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.