DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School boys volleyball team may have gotten a little more than it expected in a four-set, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, victory over West Shamokin on Senior Night Thursday.
The Beavers (7-4) simply rolled over West Shamokin in the opening set, leading by as many as 12 points, 24-12, late in the set before the Wolves rallied for six-straight points to close things outs.
It turned out that rally gave the Wolves a little bit of steam as they promptly turned the tables on DuBois, winning by the same 25-18 score to tie the match.
After that it was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way out as neither team was able to put up more than a four-point lead in the final two sets.
“I think that (first set) was a by-product of (West Shamokin) not playing particularly well more than us playing that well,” DuBois head coach Tom Hibbert said. “And, once they seemed to get rolling and get their momentum, they were a very difficult team to beat. They were scrappy. They got balls up and they played good defense.”
Still, DuBois took advantage when it could, as it finished with nearly 40 kills in the match.
Three seniors led the way for DuBois at the net as Andy Weese finished with 11 kills while Zach Carlson had 10 and Zach Koren came in with seven.
DuBois took advantage of a quick start in the opener, building a nearly 10-point lead before pushing it to 12, 24-12, at game point.
However, a sideout, followed by a string of five points by Derik Wesmer, brought the Wolves back to within seven before a kill ended the set.
Things were much different in the second as West Shamokin lead nearly the entire way, slowly building an advantage that peaked at seven with the 25-18 victory.
While neither team could escape the other in the third, the Wolves eventually started to put some distance between themselves and DuBois when it went up, 17-13.
But a sideout, and a six-point service from Koren turned the tables and gave the Beavers a 20-17 lead.
West Shamokin got a late push, going up 23-22 before a kill by senior Donny Wentz gave the ball back to DuBois and, two points later, the Beavers found themselves on the good end of a 25-23 victory.
The fourth, and final, set was nearly identical as the two teams played it down to the wire, and were tied five times after reaching 15-15.
However, the difference came down to four late kills, three by Koren and one by Weese, as DuBois took home the 25-22 victory along with the match.
The Beavers will now host Bishop Guilfoyle in their final regular-season match Thursday.
