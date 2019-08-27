JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois girls tennis team swept all four singles matches on its way to a 5-2 victory at Johnsonburg Monday.
DuBois got an 8-4 victory at No. 1 singles from Jessica Askey over Madison Amacher, while Rachel Kister topped Rachel Buhite, 8-3 at No. 2 singles.
Lady Beaver Lauren Milletics rallied to notch hard-fought “W” at third singles. Milletics won the final four games against Chloe Trumbull to turn a 5-4 deficit into an 8-5 victory.
Grace Askey completed the Lady Beavers’ sweep of the single action with an 8-2 triumph against Kendal Mehalko.
“That was a great battle for Lauren Milletics who won the last four games in a row to win at No. 3,” said Lady Beavers coach Lori Sabatose. “(And), what a great performance by Grace Askey in a solid win at No. 4 singles.”
DuBois collected its fifth and final win at third doubles, where Olivia Reed and Alex Volpe teamed up to beat Kira Eckert and Ally Cummings, 8-1.
Johnsonburg captued its two wins at No 1 and doubles.
At No. 1, Amacher amd Buhite paired up to knock off Ruby Welpott and Claire Shaffer, 8-3, while Ramettes Mehalko and Alex Hodgdon bested Kaylee George and Steph Juarez, 8-3, at second doubles.
Both teams are right back at it today.
DuBois (2-1) hosts Bradford, while Johnsonburg travels to Brockway.
In other girls tennis action Monday:
St. Marys 7,
Brockway 0
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team put together another dominant effort Monday, losing just 12 games (7 in one match) on its way to a 7-0 sweep of visiting Brockway.
The Lady Dutch dropped just one game in four singles matchups.
St. Marys No. 1 Sam Hayes bbanked Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-0, while teammates Davan Lion and Lilia Lion bested Lady Rovers Mackenzie Hook and Taylor Rhed by the identical score and No. 2 and 3, respectively.
Brooke Henry finished off the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Hannah Zuccolotto at No. 4.
The most competitive matchup came at No. 1 singles, where St. Marys’ Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming held off Buttery and Morgan Pirow, 9-7.
St. Marys won the final two doubles contests by identical 8-2 scores. The duo of Kylie Williams and Breanna Marconi topped Rhed and Zuccolotto at No. 3, with Mya Klaiber and Katlyn Stauffer upending Emily Roush and Macie Dixon at No. 4.
“Once again it was another beautiful day for tennis with the exception of the wind
the players had to contend with,” said St. Marys coach David Lion. “All four of the Lady Dutch singles players displayed a solid performance. These ladies hit the ball clean and hard. They also served very well today and were able to win points this way.
“First doubles was a tightly contested match. Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming played an excellent match together. They battled the Lady Rovers for every point. The momentum kept shifting between the teams, and it was nice to see the Lady Dutch finish strong.
“In the other doubles matches, the Lady Dutch players were able to get a nice lead going and never let up winning both matches 8-2.
“We are extremely happy with the effort of all the players. These ladies are becoming more confident in themselves and are proving that hard work pays off.”
Both teams are in acton today. St. Marys travels to Punxsutawney, while Brockway hosts Johnsonburg.