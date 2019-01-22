DuBOIS — DuBois saw its potential game-tying shot attempt spin off the rim just as the buzzer sounded as it lost its third straight game in heartbreaking fashion, 51-49 to Clearfield at home Monday night.
Trailing 34-33 with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter after a basket by Clearfield’s Andrew Lopez, the Beavers closed out the third quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Justin Manduley and Jonathan Cruz each hit their third three-pointer of the quarter during the run sandwiched around a bucket on the inside by Chase Husted, as Cruz hit his three just before the buzzer to send DuBois into the fourth ahead by seven.
The Bison responded with a run of their own to open the fourth quarter, as a 9-2 run, finished off by a three-point play from Taye Lynch, tied the game at 43 with 5:02 remaining.
DuBois (9-5) responded on its ensuing possession, as Cruz hit his fourth three-pointer of the night to put the Beavers back in front 46-43.
After a bucket inside by Husted ended a 4-0 Bison run and put DuBois back in front 48-47, Lynch scored inside between a pair of Beavers defenders to give Clearfield a 49-48 edge with 3:03 left in the game.
From that point, both offenses went cold, as both sides were held off the board for almost two and a half minutes after the quick flurry of baskets just before the three minute mark.
After DuBois squandered an opportunity to retake the lead with a bad pass that sailed out of bounds on the end line, the Bison looked to add to their lead on the other end.
Alex Beers then came up with a big block on the inside on Lynch with less than a minute remaining as the Beavers got another chance to take the lead.
Cruz drove hard to the basket on the ensuing offensive possession, drawing a foul inside and stepping to the free-throw line for a chance to give DuBois the lead with 36.3 seconds left to play.
After his first free throw bounced out, the senior hit his second attempt to tie the game at 49.
Clearfield quickly took the inbounds pass and rushed down the court, as Cade Walker drove hard into the paint and scored between a pair of DuBois defenders to give the Bison the lead back at 51-49 with 26 seconds remaining.
Walker finished with a game-high 17 points including the eventual game-winner, as Lynch and Karson Rumsky each added 13 points in the win for the Bison.
DuBois then took over as it set up three plays off of inbounds passes out of timeouts in the closing 12 seconds of the game.
The first of which went to Manduley, who put up a contested shot on the inside which rolled off the rim, but Walker lost the rebound out of bounds on the end line and the Beavers retained possession.
The second inbounds pass went to Husted, who also saw his contested shot bounce off the rim and out, as a group of players dove to the floor to battle for the loose ball off the rebound.
The play ended in a jump ball, as the possession arrow was in favor of the Beavers with 3.3 seconds left in the game.
The final game-tying attempt also went to Husted, who put up a shot which appeared to be destined for the bottom of the net.
Instead, the ball hung on the rim, rolling around the front and falling off on the right side just as the final buzzer sounded, leaving the Beavers no time to attempt a put back, as Clearfield hung on for the 51-49 victory.
While the end of the game did not go DuBois way, it had total control of the game in the opening few minutes.
The Beavers opened the game on a 8-0 run, with all of their points coming on the inside, six from Husted, while Manduley also scored in the early going.
On the other end, DuBois’ defensive pressure kept Clearfield from getting anything going on the offensive end, as it started the game with turnovers on four consecutive possessions.
The Bison were finally able to get on the board at the 3:41 mark of the first quarter, as Walker made the team’s only basket of the opening quarter.
Clearfield added three points at the free throw line in first, as DuBois took a 12-5 lead into the second quarter.
The Bison got their offense going early in the second quarter, as they opened the frame on a 6-0 run on baskets by Lopez, Walker and Lynch.
After a bucket on the inside by Husted, Clearfield scored on back-to-back possessions on baskets by Lynch and Walker to take its first lead of the game at 15-14 with 4:40 remaining in the first half.
The Bison then slowed things down, holding possession for most of the final four minutes of the half, as Walker scored inside with five seconds remaining to tie the game at 19 heading into the half.
In the third quarter, both offenses got hot, as the difference was DuBois’ shooting from behind the arc.
The Beavers hit six threes in the third, three apiece from Manduley and Cruz, as Clearfield’s lone three-pointer of the night came from Rumsky in the third.
Cruz finished the game with a team-high 15 points, while Manduley followed with 14 as both players hit four treys on the night.
Husted also finished in double figures for DuBois with 12 points, adding 10 rebounds to finish the game with a double-double.
“The challenge of playing against Clearfield is they switch all screens, which is a little different than what most people do,” said DuBois head coach Dave Bennett. “I thought we executed and got some open looks.”
“Obviously they collapsed and tried to take Chase (Husted) away, so we were able to hit some perimeter shots.”
The teams traded big shots throughout the quarter, as DuBois closed out the frame on a 8-0 run to take a 41-34 lead into the fourth.
That is when the Bison battled back with a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter and the Beavers’ three attempts at a game-tying shot in the closing seconds were all unsuccessful as they suffered the 51-49 defeat.
“Clearfield is a tough team, well-coached team,” Bennett said. “You know that they are going to play hard for 32 minutes.”
The head coach said his team typically prides themselves on their play on the defensive end, but felt giving up 17 points in the fourth quarter was disappointing.
“I thought we had a little bit of a let up defensively in the fourth quarter,” Bennett said.
“If we had done things better on the defensive end and took care of business we might have had a better opportunity, but give credit to Clearfield.”
DuBois is back in action Friday at home against Punxsutawney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.