DuBOIS — The DuBois girls volleyball team closed out its regular season Tuesday night with a sweep of visiting Brockway, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-21.
Lady Beavers head coach Jason Gustafson used the match to get in a host of players, as he basically played three different lineups for each of the three sets. That led to plenty of playing for the entire roster, which resulted in 12 different players recording service points.
Jess Pfaff led that serving attack with nine points, including four aces, while senior Taylor Smith had seven points and two aces in her final home game. Lauren Walker, Ashlyn West and Eden Galiczynski each added five points and Katera Patton four.
Walker, Leah Colville and Kendra Cowen led the Lady Beaver net attack with three kills each, while Smith and Pfaff each had two.
DuBois (11-4) now has a big layoff before it plays the District 10 champion in the opening round of the state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 14.
“We’re generally a pretty good serving team and did that again tonight,” said Gustafson. “So, you can make some silly mistakes and make up for those. I told the girls my goal going into tonight was to get some of the younger kids out there to play. They need to get out there just to get that varsity experience.
“So, I was glad to get some of the kids who have been working really hard out there. Kendra (Cowen) works hard all the time and earned some time and glad to get her some time, along with all the girls.
“I give credit to Darren (Morelli) though. He and I have talked throughout the season, and he’s a friend of mine. He’s been working hard to make a difference with that team, and I think he did this year. Their kids are playing harder and playing a game that is a little more organized. I got to give them credit.
“For us, we’re going to have a tough one coming up in a couple weeks having to go up to Erie to play one of those teams. Obviously, we just played a marathon match with Warren (5-set win), who is in that district. So, we know whoever we get is at least that good, if not better.”
The match opened as a back-and-forth battle in the first set.
DuBois jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead behind two points by Smith. The Lady Rovers countered with a mini-run to grab the lead twice at 5-4 and 6-5 as neither side led by more than a few points through the first full service rotation.
The Lady Beavers finally created some breathing room when Pfaff rattled off three straight points, two via aces, and Smith added two — one a Walker kill — to make it 19-10. Galiczynski proceeded to add a pair of points, while three straight by Patton put DuBois on the verge of winning the set at 24-15.
The teams then traded missed serves, with the sideout giving DuBois the first set 25-16.
DuBois promptly seized control of the second set as west and Smith each enjoyed three-point service stints to make it 7-2. Brockway’s Zoe Moore and Galiczynski then traded two-point service stints to make it 10-5 before a pair of points from Colville put DuBois up 15-8.
Emma Torretti pushed that lead to 19-10 with her only three service points of the night before West dropped in a pair of aces for a 22-12 advantage. DuBois eventually won the set on a Colville kill on Galiczynski’s serve.
DuBois carried that momentum in to the third set, where a sideout and three straight points by Walker quickly made it 4-0. Brockway countered with a pair of points by Moore and three straight from Mackenzie Webster to take a 7-5 lead. Moore finished with a match-high 10 points, while Webster had eight.
The Lady Rovers’ advantage didn’t last long though, as a missed serve followed three straight Pfaff points — two on aces — regained the lead for DuBois at 9-7.
DuBois never trailed again, although Brockway did get within a point late in the set at 18-17 when Webster posted back-to-back points, one courtesy a kill by Mikayla Grieneisen.
The Lady Beavers quickly got a sideout on a kill by Morgan Pasternak before Pfaff added three more points to her total to make it 22-18. Pasternak served up match point shortly thereafter.
“I just told the team this was our last set, our last game, and told them I appreciated the heart they gave tonight,” said Brockway coach Darren Morelli. “No one gave up, and we played well against each of their teams. There were some bright spots tonight and glad they ended on a positive note.
“There was frustration at times (this year), but I’m proud of them. The never checked out or gave up. They worked hard at practice right up to this last set.”
Brockway finished Morelli’s first year as coach with a 3-12 record.