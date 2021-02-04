BROOKVILLE — When Brookville’s scheduled meet with Bradford on Tuesday was postponed, the Raiders wasted little time in finding a new opponent as DuBois agreed to make the short trip west on Interstate 80 to get in another contest.
The matchup created its share of good swims on night that saw DuBois sweep the meet. The Raiders tried to stay in the boys meet the best they could, but the DuBois boys secured an 81-57 victory. The Lady Beavers came away with a more lopsided 102-68 win at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium Tuesday night.
The DuBois boys, who won eight of 11 events, were led by its usual suspects of Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne, who each posted four wins in the meet.
The duo each had two individual victories and teamed up for a pair of relay wins. They joined forces with Kolton Gwizdala and Joda Fenstermacher to capture the 200 free relay (1:33.93) and 400 free relay (3:30.76).
Tucker Fenstermacher added wins in the 50 (22.70) and 100 (49.69) freestyles, while Wayne was tops in the 200 (1:59.17) and 500 (5:39.25) free. Joda Fenstermacher added a first in the 100 backstroke (1:05.30) and second in the 200 IM.
DuBois’ other win came in the night’s most exciting race — the 100 breaststroke — where Beaver Christian Roemer used a late surge to catch Raider Bay Harper. The pair actually touched the wall with identical times of 1:12.65 to tie for first in an event that featured just the two swimmers.
The Beavers got a second-place finishes from Gwizdala in the 100 butterfly, while AC Deemer (200, 500 frees), Roemer (200 IM) and Jaedon Yarus (50 free) added third in there respective events.
“There were many good swims tonight, but a few really stand out,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “Christian Roemer’s 100 breaststroke was one of the highlights of the meet. He was down by quite a bit at the 50, but Christian came back strong in the second half to get a tie. It is his best time and a very unique finish. You don’t see things like that very often when there are only two swimmers in a race.
“Tucker Fenstermacher had a really good night on the boys’ side. Brookville has a fast young sprinter (Patrick Young), and we knew there were going to be great races. Tucker got the wins tonight, but that could easily change the next time.
“Kolton Gwizdala’s swims were also particularly good. Kolton’s butterfly looked very smooth tonight and his times have been coming down but we’re not quite where we want to be. Things are trending in the right direction, though.”
As for Brookville, the Raiders managed four wins overall, with junior Calvin Doolittle playing a role in three of them. He took the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.07) and 100 butterfly (1:00.05) while swimming a leg on the winning 200 medley relay with Brody Barto, Bay Harper and Patrick Young.
The Raiders’ other victory was Harper’s tie with Roemer in the 100 breaststroke. Harper also was third in the 100 freestyle, while Shawn Foster finished second in the 100 backstroke. Young turned in a couple of runner-up finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Barto finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Over on the girls’ side, the Lady Beavers won all 11 events.
That performance was spearheaded by Abby Dressler and Rayna Fenstermacher, who each won four events and Anna Wingard and Sidney Beers, who each took home three.
The quartet teamed up to open the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay (2:02.11). Dressler and Fenstermacher also paired up in the meet-closing 400 free relay, where they were joined by Dru Javens and Trista Truesday to post a winning time of 3:59.76.
Dressler added individual wins in the 200 (2:06.09) and 500 (5:42.59) freestyles, while Fenstermacher captured top honors in the 200 IM (2:25.76) and 100 butterfly (1:07.09).
Beers collected first places in the 50 (26.19) and 100 (57.60) freestyles, with Wingard touching the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.64). Wingard also teamed up with Javens, Delaney Lingenfelter and Olivia Dressler to win the 200 free relay (1:55.62).
The Lady Beavers also got runner-up finishes from Wingard (200 IM) and Javens (100 butterfly), while Lingenfelter (200 free), Olivia Dressler (100 free) and Jade Suhan (100 backstroke) had thirds.
“Abby Dressler and Rayna Fenstermacher had nice 200s to start the meet,” said Gressler. “They are starting to show some results of their work this season and are getting into mid-season form at the right time. We have a lot of racing over the next few weeks for them to tighten up some technique and test a few new race strategies. I would say this was their best meet of the season.
“Meridith Selby had a particularly good 100 breaststroke for us. We’ve been looking for an opportunity to get Meridith into that race and show what she can do. She took full advantage and knocked about five seconds off her previous best time. She’s really been working on her technique coming into tonight and it worked out very well for her.”
The Lady Raiders got five runner-up finishes, two apiece from Emma Fiscus (200, 500 freestyles) and Sadie Shofestall (50, 100 frees). Madeline Golier was runner-up in the 100 backstroke.
Adding thirds were Julie Bailey (50 free), Chloe Smith (500 free), Emma Afton (100 butterfly) and Coryna Thornton (100 breaststroke).
Both schools are back in action Friday. DuBois hosts Bradford, while Brookville welcomes St. Marys.
Boys
DuBOIS 81, BROOKVILLE 57
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young), 1:49.81; 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Isaac Wayne (D), 1:59.17; 2. Barto (B); 3. Deemer (D).
200 IM –1. Calvin Doolittle (B), 2;13.07; 2. J. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Roemer (D).
50 freestyle –1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 22.70; 2. Young (B); 3. Yarus (D).
1-meter diving –1. None.
100 butterfly –1. Calvin Doolittle (B), 1:00.05; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Foster (B).
100 freestyle –1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 49.69; 2. Young (B); 3. Harper (B).
500 freestyle –1. Isaac Wayne (D), 5:39.25; 2. Barto (B); 3. Deemer (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Loda Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 1:33.93; 2. Brookville.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:05.30; 2. Foster (B).
100 breaststroke –1(t). Christian Roemer (D)/Bay Harper (B), 1:12.65.
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 3;30.76
Girls
DuBOIS 102, BROOKVILLE 68
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Anna Wingard, Rayna Fenstermacher, Sidney Beers), 2:02.11; 2. Brookville.
200 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:06.09; 2. Fiscus (B); 3. Lingenfelter (D).
200 IM –1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:25.76; 2. Wingard (D); 3. Golier (B).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 26.19; 2. Shofestall (B); 3. Bailey (B).
1-meter diving –1. none.
100 butterfly –1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 1:07.09; 2. Javens (D); 3. Afton (B).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 57.60; 2. Shofestall (B); 3. O. Dressler (D).
500 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:42.59; 2. Fiscus (B); 3. Smith (B).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Dru Javens, Anna Wingard, Delaney Lingenfelter, Olivia Dressler), 1:55.62; 2. Brookville.
100 backstroke –1. Trista Truesdale (D), 1:09.52; 2. Golier (B); 3. Suhan (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Anna Wingard (D), 1:19.64; 2. Hoffman (B); 3. Thornton (B).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Dru Javens, Trista Truesdale, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 3:59.76; 2. Brookville.