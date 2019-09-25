BROOKVILLE — Both DuBois cross country teams ran to wins over host Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic at Tuesday’s meet at Brookville that also included Ridgway.
The DuBois boys beat Brookville (17-38) and DCC (22-33) while the DuBois girls swept to wins over Brookville (22-35) and DCC (18-45).
Individually, DCC’s Jon Ritsick won the boys’ race in 17:55, 41 seconds ahead of runner-up McKellen Jaramillo of DuBois. The Beavers’ A.C. Deemer was third in 18:39 while teammate Joe Foradora finished fourth in 18:51.
DuBois’ Ryan White added a seventh-place finish (19:00.54).
Other Beavers who placed in the Top 12 were Gauge Gulvas (8th, 19:22), Ryan Gildersleeve (10th, 19:46), Jaedon Yarus (11th, 19:55) and Ed Scott (12th, 20:02.39).
Brookville’s lead runner was Bryce Baughman in fifth with a 18:56. The Raiders won their two other matchups, 25-32 over DCC and 27-30 over Ridgway.
Other scoring finishers for the Raiders were Calvin Doolittle (9th, 19:33), Hayden Kramer (13th, 20:14), Cameron Moore (15th, 20:40) and Gideon Waterbury (19th, 21:49).
Also scoring for the Cardinals were J.P. Piccirillo (6th, 18:59), Shane Paisely (18th, 21:46), Angelo Piccirillo (20th, 21:50) and Dante Armanini (30th, 24:19.73). Aaron Gangkosky was 31st (24:23).
Ridgway’s top finisher was Drew Young in in 28th (23:27.29).
Julia Wirths of DuBois won the girls’ race, crossing the line in 22:01, 22 seconds ahead of Brookville’s Emma Fiscus.
DuBois beat Brookville (22-35) and DCC (18-45). Also scoring for the Lady Beavers were Kyra Hoover (4th, 23:14), Morgan Rothrock (6th, 23:20), Emalee Horner (8th, 24:02) and Anna Wingard (10th, 24:46).
Also for the Lady Raiders, who beat DCC (19-44) and Ridgway (19-44), Amber McAninch (7th, 23:40), Sadie Shofestall (9th, 24:06), Emily Martz (12th, 25:07) and Janelle Popson (13th, 25:39) also scored.
Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson was third in 22:47.
For DCC, Jaci Mennetti was fifth in 23:19 while Joann Case finished 20th in 28:45.
In the two-mile junior high race, DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez won the boys’ race in 12:20, 16 seconds ahead of Kellan Haines of Brookville. Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber was third in 12:57. Rudy Williams of DuBois was fourth in 13:05. Brookville’s Nick Shaffer, Alec Geer, Jack Gill and Brady Means finished fifth through eighth to complete the team scoring for the Raiders, who beat DuBois (24-37) and Ridgway (19-44). Jacob Murdock and Ian Clowes, also from Brookville, completed the top 10.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer and Melina Powers were 1-2 in the girls’ race. Roemer’s 13:39 time topping Powers by 17 seconds. Brookville’s Erika Doolittle was third in 15:05. Ella Fiscus of Brookville was sixth in 15:48.
Brookville split its matchups, losing to DuBois (19-39) and beating Ridgway (17-38).
Both Brookville teams are back in action next Tuesday at St. Marys.